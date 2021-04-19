Facebook is currently working on improvements and upgrades to its VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2. Part of this development is an Oculus Quest Pro version, but the headset won’t be getting any upgrades this year. Executives at Facebook’s Reality Labs want to ensure users that the Oculus Quest 2 will be around and supported for a long time to come.

According to UploadVR, Reality Labs Vice President Andrew Bosworth recently had a Q&A session on Twitter Spaces with John Carmack, who is the Consulting Technology Officer of the company. The two executives answered questions from Twitter users, and discussed the current state of the Oculus Quest 2 as well as possible plans for the future.

When asked about the future of the Oculus Quest 2, Bosworth notes:

“I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that’s a little ways off still. It’s still not gonna happen this year.”

This was an effort to ensure users that Facebook is committed to the Oculus Quest 2 and that the headset will be supported going forward. This comes on the heels of the news that the new Resident Evil 4 VR title will come out as a Quest 2 exclusive, and will not be available on the original Quest.

While the Oculus Quest 2 does contain some significant performance upgrades from its predecessor, both Carmack and Bosworth said that they believe developers will still prioritize the original Quest, because it would add “seven figures of additional users who could potentially buy your software.”

So it doesn’t look like we will be getting an Oculus Quest Pro any time soon, certainly not by the end of this year. But, Facebook is always working on something, and it looks like a Pro model might be at the top of the list for now.

