What’s the battery life of the Oculus Quest 2?

The Oculus Quest 2 has been flying off shelves since Meta released it at the end of 2020. As it’s a standalone VR device, you might be wondering just how long the battery lasts on the VR headset. After all, Oculus doesn’t publish how big the battery is, only some rough guidelines for getting longer use.

As a standalone device, it uses wireless connectivity. That’s always a battery drain, but so is running the displays that provide the virtual reality images. Maybe you want to know how long you’ll be able to play before it needs charging. Can you make that time longer?

We’ll dive in and tell you all you need to know.

So, what’s the actual battery life of the Oculus Quest 2?

Short answer: Roughly two hours for gaming, and three hours for watching movies, etc.

As always, battery life calculations depend on what you’re doing on your Oculus Quest 2. If you’re using it for movie watching or other media, or light gaming on lower refresh rates, you’ll get close to three hours of use. Gaming use, especially at 120Hz refresh rates, drags that down to closer to two hours.

The good news is that you can use the Oculus Quest 2 while it’s charging. You would be limited in movement because of the cable, but you could also add a battery pack to extend playtime.

The Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery Pack (Image: KnowTechie)

Oculus sells the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery Pack, which doubles the playtime. Companies like Rebuff Reality sell even larger battery packs that still go onto the strap. You could even jerry-rig things with literally any battery pack with a USB-C cable output.

