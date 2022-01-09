Where do I find the serial number of my Oculus Quest 2?

If you own an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, there could be some instances where you need to find the serial number of your device.

Whether you need it for a certain app download, working with customer support, or any other reason, the Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers each have their own unique serial number.

As always, finding the serial number on your Oculus Quest 2 isn’t necessarily as straightforward as it should be. There are several ways to access the serial number on your device, but they are all a little hidden. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

So where is the serial number for your Oculus Quest 2?

Short answer: A lot of places

Oculus Quest 2 serial numbers are found in a number of different places, both physically and digitally. First, let’s see where you can find the physical serial number for your device:

On the headset – On the right side of your Oculus Quest 2 headset, the serial number can be found underneath the strap. Gently pull the strap off of the headset, and you can find the serial number right there.

On the box – Like many other products, you can find the serial number for your Oculus Quest 2 on the packaging that it came in. Look for a white box with a bar code, and you will see the 14-digit serial number next to the S/N.

And now we’ll take a look at where you can find the serial number digitally:

Oculus.com – Head to the Oculus website and log in to your account. You can then head to the My Devices section where you’ll find your headset’s serial number.

Oculus mobile app – This option is probably the most simple. Just open the Oculus mobile app and tap Devices at the bottom, and your headset and serial number will be displayed right there.

If you’re looking for the serial number for your controllers, you’ll have to look at the controllers themselves. Remove the battery door and the battery from your controller, and you’ll reveal the serial number underneath where the battery sits.

That’s everywhere that you can find the serial number for your Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers. Again, the easiest method is probably to use the mobile app, but that may not always be an option. Fortunately, there are other ways you can find the information.

