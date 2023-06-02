The Meta Quest 2 is, once again, $299.99

Come June 4th, expect fun changes for Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. Big price cuts and great software improvements are on the way

In a thrilling turn of events for VR enthusiasts, the entry-level 128GB Quest 2 will now be priced at $299.99, down from its previous cost – a solid $100 bucks sliced off.

If you’re eyeing the 256GB version, it’ll set you back just $349.99 instead of the usual $429.99. That’s pretty impressive and the discount is always appreciated.

So what’s the deal? Why is Meta being so generous?

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB 4.5 $399.99 With its sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the Meta Quest 2 offers a game-changing VR experience. All without a PC. Take the plunge today; you won't regret it. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

More CPU and GPU performance coming

The news doesn’t stop there. Meta is working on a software update slated to pump up CPU and GPU performance figures for both the Quest 2 and the more advanced Quest Pro device.

If you recall, last year, Meta increased the pricing for both Quest 2 storage options by a hefty $100 each. Fast forward to today, we’re looking at another pivotal moment in which they’re cutting costs by substantial amounts.

This move comes around the same time as Meta revealed its plans for their next-generation headset, the Quest 3, scheduled for release this fall at $499.99.

Image: KnowTechie

Oh, and did we mention they have a gaming showcase lined up? Expect plenty of tantalizing game announcements, first-look gameplay footage, updates, and much more.

Aside from unveiling the Quest 3, Meta will continue to sell the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, catering to different market segments.

They highlight how the Quest 2 will remain their most budget-friendly VR gateway, with the Quest Pro fine-tuned to accommodate working professionals, complete with face and eye-tracking features.

Performance-wise, Meta’s upcoming software update will not disappoint. The CPU performance will see a 26% bump for both models, whereas GPU performance increases of 19% (Quest 2) and 11% (Quest Pro) are in store.

Smoother gameplay and a more immersive experience

Once developers tailor their apps to leverage these upgrades, users can savor smoother gameplay, more responsive user interfaces, and an overall richer immersive experience.

In addition, both headsets are set to receive Dynamic Resolution Scaling, allowing games and apps to capitalize on higher pixel density without compromising frame rates.

The million-dollar question remains: When exactly will this spectacular update roll out?

While details are scant, we know one thing – expect the revised pricing from June 4th onwards, right before Apple’s much-anticipated WWDC debut with its rumored $3,000 headset.

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB 4.5 $399.99 With its sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the Meta Quest 2 offers a game-changing VR experience. All without a PC. Take the plunge today; you won't regret it. What We Like: It's completely wireless, meaning no clunky equipment to lug around and no messy wires

Impressive library of games and apps, easily accessible through the Meta Quest store, you'll never run out of options.

Super easy to use, even the most technologically challenged among us can jump right in. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news