Entertainment
Meta Quest owners can watch more NBA and WNBA games in VR
And you can host games privately with friends too.
If you need another reason to convince yourself to invest in a Meta Quest 2 headset, the NBA and WNBA are bringing more than 50 live VR games to the platform.
What’s even cooler is how fans can watch the games. For instance, Meta offers two experiences: Xtadium and Meta Horizon Worlds, with the latter offering five games in immersive, 180-degree VR.
Xtadium offers HD video and lets you watch games with friends at a privately hosted watch party, with support for a future NBA league pass subscription.
In Meta Horizon Worlds, users can access 52 live NBA games, five of which are offered 180-degree monoscopic VR 2880 resolution. In addition, the games are announced by celebrity broadcasters.
The updated NBA experience is available starting today, allowing you to watch NBA games in either Xtadium or Horizon World. How you watch is up to you.
- January 18 // Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers // 7:30 pm PT
- January 19 // Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 5:00 pm PT
- January 20 // Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:30 pm PT
- January 21 // Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:30 pm PT
- January 22 // Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns // 5:00 pm PT
- January 23 // Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons // 4:00 pm PT
- January 24 // Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:00 pm PT
- January 25 // Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks // 5:00 pm PT
- January 27 // Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder // 5:00 pm PT
- January 29 // LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:00 pm PT
- January 31 // Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers // 4:00 pm PT
- February 1 // Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 5:00 pm PT
- February 2 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT
- February 4 // LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks // 4:00 pm PT
- February 7 // Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets // 4:30 pm PT
- February 8 // Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers // 7:00 pm PT
- February 9 // Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks // 4:30 pm PT
- February 13 // Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks // 5:30 pm PT
- February 14 // Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors // 4:30 pm PT
- February 15 // New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks // 4:30 pm PT
- February 16 // Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves // 5:00 pm PT
- February 23 // Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT
- February 24 // Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors // 7:00 pm PT
- February 26 // Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks // 12:00 pm PT
- February 27 // Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks—Immersive 180-Degree Game // 4:30 pm PT
- February 28 // Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets // 4:30 pm PT
- March 1 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat // 4:30 pm PT
- March 2 // Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards // 4:00 pm PT
- March 5 // Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets // 3:00 pm PT
- March 6 // Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers—Immersive 180-Degree Game // 4:00 pm PT
- March 7 // Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks // 5:30 pm PT
- March 8 // Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics // 4:30 pm PT
- March 11 // Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks // 4:30 pm PT
- March 14 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans—Immersive 180-Degree Game // 5:00 pm PT
- March 15 // Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat // 4:30 pm PT
- March 18 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT
- March 19 // Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets // 12:30 pm PT
- March 21 // San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:00 pm PT
- March 22 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls // 5:00 pm PT
- March 23 // Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets // 4:30 pm PT
- March 26 // Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers // 12:30 pm PT
- March 27 // Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers // 4:00 pm PT
- March 28 // Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies // 5:00 pm PT
- March 29 // Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls // 5:00 pm PT
- March 31 // Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics // 4:30 pm PT
- April 1 // LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:30 pm PT
- April 2 // Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks—Immersive 180-Degree Game // 5:00 pm PT
- April 4 // Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies // 5:00 pm PT
- April 5 // Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans // 5:00 pm PT
- April 7 // Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings // 7:00 pm PT
- April 8 // Portland Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers—Immersive 180-Degree Game // 1:00 pm PT
- April 9 // Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks // 10:00 am PT
Additionally, Meta says a selection of WNBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League games will also be available over the course of the season. More here.
For NBA fans, this is a pretty sweet package, and hopefully, this is something that both companies continue offering vs. a one-season marketing stunt.
I don’t own a Meta Quest 2, but as a basketball fan, this gives me yet another reason to buy one. It’s definitely worth a try just for this alone.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Pokémon Go developer is making a location-based NBA game
- Meta Quest 2 now has better hand tracking for high fives and clapping
- Which Oculus Quest 2 should you buy?
- Does the Meta Quest 2 require a PC?
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.