Meta Quest owners can watch more NBA and WNBA games in VR

If you need another reason to convince yourself to invest in a Meta Quest 2 headset, the NBA and WNBA are bringing more than 50 live VR games to the platform.

What’s even cooler is how fans can watch the games. For instance, Meta offers two experiences: Xtadium and Meta Horizon Worlds, with the latter offering five games in immersive, 180-degree VR.

Xtadium offers HD video and lets you watch games with friends at a privately hosted watch party, with support for a future NBA league pass subscription.

In Meta Horizon Worlds, users can access 52 live NBA games, five of which are offered 180-degree monoscopic VR 2880 resolution. In addition, the games are announced by celebrity broadcasters.

The updated NBA experience is available starting today, allowing you to watch NBA games in either Xtadium or Horizon World. How you watch is up to you.

Additionally, Meta says a selection of WNBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League games will also be available over the course of the season. More here.

For NBA fans, this is a pretty sweet package, and hopefully, this is something that both companies continue offering vs. a one-season marketing stunt.

I don’t own a Meta Quest 2, but as a basketball fan, this gives me yet another reason to buy one. It’s definitely worth a try just for this alone.

