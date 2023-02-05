Connect with us

Deals

Buy a Meta Quest 2, and get Golf+ and Space Explorers for free

And with this special offer, there’s never been a better time to buy.
meta quest 2 kit on a purple KnowTechie background

If you needed another reason to pony up the $399 for a Meta Quest 2 headset, here’s one: Buy one from Feb 5 through June 3rd, and Meta will give you two games for free.

That’s a $50 value just for buying one of the best VR headsets on the market. As the headline suggests, you’re getting Golf+ and Space Explorers at no charge. Free. Zilch. Nada.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
$399.99
See at Meta
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Golf + and Space Explorers are some of the most exciting and immersive VR games available today. Golf + lets you experience the thrill of the greens like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, there’s no doubt about it; you’ll have a blast playing this game.

On the other hand, Space Explorers takes you on a journey through the stars. Explore new worlds, meet strange and fascinating creatures, and embark on thrilling adventures you’ll never forget.

With breathtaking visuals and a fully immersive experience, you’ll feel like you’re truly out in space, discovering the secrets of the universe.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
$399.99
See at Meta
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And the best part? You don’t have to pay a dime extra for these games. Just buy a Quest 2 headset between February 5th and June 3rd, and you’ll receive both Golf + and Space Explorers as gifts.

Obviously, this is a no-brainer, so what are you waiting for?

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a VR noob, the Quest 2 headset is a solid choice for anyone looking for a high-quality VR experience.

And now, with two free games, you’re getting even more value for your money. So don’t wait – get your Quest 2 headset today.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
$399.99

With its sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the Meta Quest 2 offers a game-changing VR experience. All without a PC. Take the plunge today; you won't regret it.

Bonus Offer: Buy a Meta Quest 2, and get Golf+ and Space Explorers games for free ($50 value)
See at Meta
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Deals