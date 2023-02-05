Deals
Buy a Meta Quest 2, and get Golf+ and Space Explorers for free
And with this special offer, there’s never been a better time to buy.
If you needed another reason to pony up the $399 for a Meta Quest 2 headset, here’s one: Buy one from Feb 5 through June 3rd, and Meta will give you two games for free.
That’s a $50 value just for buying one of the best VR headsets on the market. As the headline suggests, you’re getting Golf+ and Space Explorers at no charge. Free. Zilch. Nada.
Golf + and Space Explorers are some of the most exciting and immersive VR games available today. Golf + lets you experience the thrill of the greens like never before.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, there’s no doubt about it; you’ll have a blast playing this game.
On the other hand, Space Explorers takes you on a journey through the stars. Explore new worlds, meet strange and fascinating creatures, and embark on thrilling adventures you’ll never forget.
With breathtaking visuals and a fully immersive experience, you’ll feel like you’re truly out in space, discovering the secrets of the universe.
And the best part? You don’t have to pay a dime extra for these games. Just buy a Quest 2 headset between February 5th and June 3rd, and you’ll receive both Golf + and Space Explorers as gifts.
Obviously, this is a no-brainer, so what are you waiting for?
Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a VR noob, the Quest 2 headset is a solid choice for anyone looking for a high-quality VR experience.
And now, with two free games, you’re getting even more value for your money. So don’t wait – get your Quest 2 headset today.
