The best Galaxy S23 preorder and trade-in deals

Quick Answer: As it stands, Samsung, hands-down has the best offer. Depending on which model you go with, you can save up to $830 if you preorder with them. Plus, KnowTechie readers get an additional $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series is here. At its annual Unpacked event, Samsung announced its latest iteration in the popular Galaxy S series.

Samsung announced three versions of the phone: The Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and its most premium offering, the S23 Ultra.

The phones hit store shelves on February 17, but if you want to stay ahead of the pack, you can preorder now. And if you do, you can save some serious cash by taking advantage of incredible offers.

Retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, and more are offering unbeatable deals and discounts to entice you to smash that preorder button.

So after requesting demanding discounts from our affiliate partners and scouring the web for the best offers, here is our running list of the best Galaxy S23 preorders and trade-in deals under the sun.

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost?

Understandably, cost plays a role in everything. So how much are these new Galaxy S23 devices? Spoiler alert: they’re not cheap.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799. The Galaxy S23 Plus runs at $999, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra clocks in at $1,199, respectively.

If prices seem a bit high, you’re not wrong to think that. As a result, Samsung upgraded the base storage on the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, packing a whopping 256GB – double the 128GB found in last year’s S22 models.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder and trade-in deals

Now that you know how much it costs, it’s only safe to assume that preordering isn’t far behind. So let’s go over all the best deals and who’s offering the most for your trade-in if you go that route.

Samsung

As it stands, Samsung seems to have the best offer in town. Depending on which model you go with, you can save up to $830 if you preorder with them. Not to mention, you get access to exclusive color options only found on Samsung.com.

Savings include a $100 instant Samsung Credit, up to $500 instant trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade, and a special $50 Samsung Credit for KnowTechie readers.

Best Buy

Best Buy has an excellent offer too. You could save up to a whopping $780 on a Galaxy S23 purchase, but keep in mind they’ll require a qualified trade-in to get the discount.

Like Samsung, Best Buy will give you a free storage upgrade, but they’re also sweetening the deal with a $100 Best Buy gift card. So, all things considered, you could get a total savings of up to $880.

If you regularly shop at Best Buy, having that $100 gift card locked and loaded the next time you shop, there is something to look forward to.

Best Buy Save up to $780 with pre-orders of select new Galaxy S23 Series with qualified trade-in and free storage upgrade. Plus, they'll sweeten the deal with a newly minted $100 Best Buy Gift card. Additional carrier offers at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Amazon

Amazon isn’t bringing the big guns, but they’re getting something to the table, so A for effort.

Preorder an unlocked Galaxy S23, and not only will you get a free storage upgrade, but you’ll also score an Amazon gift card to put toward your next purchase.

Amazon will give you $50 in Amazon credit with a Galaxy S23 preorder, or go big and preorder the Galaxy S23 Plus or S23 Ultra, and you’ll get a $100 credit. So it’s like getting two gifts in one.

Amazon is offering a preorder bonus: preorder the Galaxy S23 and receive a $50 Amazon credit, or upgrade to the S23 Plus or S23 Ultra and receive a $100 credit

Walmart

Not to feel left out, Walmart wants in on that sweet Galaxy S23 action. Their deals mainly focus on carrier offers, but before you, huff and puff, check this out:

AT&T and Verizon customers activating their S23 can score a complimentary storage upgrade, while those going with AT&T can get up to $1,000 in bill credits when trading in an eligible device.

But the real cherry on top? Walmart’s offering six months of unlimited service for free to new customers on prepaid plans with Straight Talk and Total by Verizon.

Get up to $1,430 off Samsung Galaxy S23 on AT&T, free storage upgrade, $430 instant savings, $1,000 trade-in. New Straight Talk/Total by Verizon customers get 6 months free service with preorder.

Naturally, your mobile carrier will have some offers ready to go. Whether it’s AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon – we’re sure you’ll find something that inches you closer to hitting that preorder button.

But remember, many of these carrier offers are disguised as discounts – ultimately, they want you to renew your contract. So make sure your vet all your options.

We’ll update the list with any new additions if they pop up. But if you’re looking for the best deal, Samsung is hands down your best option.

⏰ Preorder the Galaxy S23 now

From preorder bonuses to trade-in programs, these offers will help you save big bucks.

Don’t miss out on your chance to grab these deals while they last. If you’re due for a new phone, treat yourself – it’s time to upgrade and preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 today.

