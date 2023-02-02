Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.

The S Pen (Samsung Pen) has become a staple of some Galaxy devices.

According to Samsung, the S Pen is a special stylus integrated into the Galaxy Note series and some of the later Galaxy Tabs. It was introduced in 2011 with the first Galaxy Note.

Thirteen years in, and the S Pen has seriously leveled up. It isn’t just a pen anymore – it’s a remote control, a language translator, a live message creator, and a decently good drawing tool all rolled into one.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?

Short Answer: The Galaxy S23 Ultra does, not the S23 or S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will not feature the S Pen stylus, even though they’re also feature-rich in their respective rights.

So, which Samsung Galaxy S23 has the S Pen?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an S Pen stylus. The previous year’s S22 Ultra comes with an embedded S Pen, so it only makes sense that the S23 offers the same.

The S23 Ultra is the most advanced and feature-packed model of the S23 series. It is also Samsung’s latest and most powerful flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs🔥



6.8" 2K Dynamic Amoled

1750 nits, 120Hz

LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 ROM

200mp OIS + 12mp(0.6x) + 10mp(3X) OIS+10mp(10X) OIS + 12mp (Front)

100X Digital Zoom

IP68+NFC+S-Pen

Metal Frame+ GG Victus 2

5000mAh+45W+15W

Snapdragon 8Gen 2 (3.36GHz)

One UI 5.1 pic.twitter.com/lx3nQZmO5R — Anir Chakraborty (@encoword) January 3, 2023

It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a glass back, an aluminum frame, and a 200MP camera.

It is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cost?

As shown below, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with S Pen comes in four options.

Different Galaxy S23 Ultra variations that include the S Pen:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12GB RAM, 1TB storage

If you’re wondering how much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost, it starts at $1,199 and goes up to $1,619.99.

You can check out our article “How much is Samsung Galaxy S23” for a detailed cost of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup.

Which other Samsung Galaxy models have had S Pen?

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (which for some will be ultra-expensive), previous models support the S Pen. Other Samsung Galaxy devices with S Pen support include:

Galaxy Smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy NoteEdge

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 6 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung GalaxyNote 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung GalaxyNote 20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

You can also use the S Pen with recent models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and even some Samsung Galaxy foldable phones.

If buying older models, confirm that they’re still supported by Samsung and can receive updates.

Galaxy Tab:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8+

Samsung Galaxy TabPro S

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

Pick from the list above if budget is a concern. The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t cheap, so it’s understandably fair if you can’t justify its price tag.

So there you have it. The Galaxy S23 will feature an S Pen, but you’ll have to opt for the Galaxy S23 Ultra to reap its benefits.

