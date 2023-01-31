Galaxy S23 accidentally revealed by AT&T store in Atlanta

Samsung’s highly-anticipated S23 was slated for a reveal at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb. 1, but someone at an AT&T store in Atlanta just couldn’t wait.

According to CNET, The Brookhaven store went rogue, posting images and features of the new phone on their website earlier this week – a full two days before the official launch.

According to the product listing, which has since been taken down, the Galaxy S23 is available in four colors: green, cream, lavender, and a grayish/black Phantom color. This matches an earlier leak we published.

In addition, the listing claims that the S23 is getting a 50-megapixel camera with “Advance Nightography” baked in, along with an “automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display.”

Here’s more from the product listing:

Make everyday epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S23. Seize the moment with the crystal-clear 50 MP camera with perfected Nightography. Galaxy S23 is made with eco-friendly and sustainable materials while featuring powerful processing performance, automatic adaptive 6.6-inch display, and battery power to keep you going!

According to CNET, the premature product listing was quickly taken down at around 11:20 AM ET. Yea that didn’t last too long, but long enough that someone could report on it.

Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long for the official unveiling. Galaxy Unpacked is set for February 1 at 1:30 PM EST.

