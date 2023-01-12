If you’re a fan of Galaxy devices and free money, Samsung will give you up to $100 to put your name on a reserve list for any of the company’s upcoming Galaxy devices.

Yup, it’s that easy. Give them your name and email, and they will give you free store credit for Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung App.

If you haven’t clicked the link yet, here’s how simple Samsung’s Reserve form is:

Image: KnowTechie

So why is Samsung being so generous? They’re planning to announce its upcoming Galaxy S23 and possibly a new Galaxy Book 3 series on February 1 at its Unpacked Event.

So to drive up the hype, this promotion will give buyers the chance to be one of the first to preorder the device, along with a potential $100 discount.

Limited Time Offer Samsung Reserve This is a no-commitment offer. That means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device. Customers who opt-in for the Reserve credit can redeem it once they pre-order. Click the button below for more details. See at Samsung

Reserve now and get up to $100 in Samsung Credit

Customers who sign up on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App from January 10 through February 1 are eligible to receive the following offers:

– $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device

– $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices

Not bad, right? It’s free money; how could you say no? If you’re planning on buying the phone anyways, it certainly doesn’t hurt to get a $100 discount.

Samsung hasn’t stated exactly what will be revealed at Unpacked, but again, expect to see the new Galaxy S23.

Again, we’ll know more come February 1. If you plan to watch the event, Samsung Unpacked goes live at 1 PM ET.

Until then, put your name on the reserve list for Samsung’s new hardware without any commitment to buy when it launches.

Limited Time Offer Samsung Reserve This is a no-commitment offer. That means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device. Customers who opt-in for the Reserve credit can redeem it once they pre-order. Click the button below for more details. See at Samsung

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.