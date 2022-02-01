Buy this photo printer and save yourself a trip to the drugstore, now 25% off

What are your options when you need to print a photo from your smartphone? In most cases, a trip to your local CVS or Walgreens is at the top of the list. Sure, it’s an extra errand to run, but sometimes that’s the only option we have.

This is where a photo printer comes in handy. Instead of having to leave the comfort of your home, you can print any picture you want in just a couple of minutes without having to strap on your boots and make the trek to the drugstore.

And if you’re looking to get one on the cheap, Amazon currently has this Liene 4×6” Wi-Fi Photo Printer discounted to $104 with promo code 10AMZLIENE. This printer typically sells for $150.

For a complete rundown of features, be sure to check out the product page here. But judging from the reviews, you’re getting a solid product here. Here’s how one reviewer puts it:

Everything about this purchase is wonderful. Fast shipping. Well packaged. Easy to follow instructions. Simple to use. And wow!!! The photo quality is phenomenal!!!! I bought this to start scrap booking and I almost cried when the first photo came out 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Great product that produces life long memories.

Sure, that’s one review, but the rest of them seem to share the same sentiment as the one above. But do yourself a favor and check out the rest of the reviews to ease any concerns you may have.

Sure, $104 is a hefty out-of-pocket expense, but this seems to be the best deal in town right now compared to other similar photo printers. So if you plan to pull the trigger on this, be sure to enter promo code 10AMZLIENE at checkout to get the discount. The code expires on February 6.

