Amazon’s one-day sale drops this photo printer down to $55

If you’re tired of making that one extra stop at the pharmacy to get pictures developed, then you should seriously consider buying your own photo printer.

And if you need a good reason to get one, Amazon’s one-day sale should be enough.

Normally retailing for $85, the Liene 2×3 mini photo printer is now available at a 28% discount. Get it for just $55 by using promo code EKTIHOHF at checkout and clipping the on-site coupon.

Promo Code: EKTIHOHF Liene 2x3" Mini Photo Printer 4.5 This printer typically costs $85, but you can get it now for just $55. To get the discount, clip the on-site coupon and use promo code EKTIHOHF at checkout.

With its game-changing Zink Zero Ink technology, the Liene photo printer is more than just a printer – it’s a tool for creating lasting memories. No more waiting for photos to develop or ink to dry.

This mini photo printer instantly prints photos and turn them into keepsakes you’ll treasure for a lifetime

The Liene mini 2×3 photo printer is not just a one-trick pony. Its Zink-colored paper is treated with a protective polymer overcoat, making them waterproof, smudge-proof, and dry to the touch.

This means your memories will stay vibrant and intact no matter where you stick them.

Image: KnowTechie

And the best part? These photos double as stickers, making them perfect for decorating your scrapbook, photo album, laptop, or any other surface you can imagine.

What sets this mini photo printer apart is its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With a more stable signal and wider coverage, you don’t have to worry about losing your Wi-Fi connection while you’re on the go. Just snap and print memories anywhere, anytime.

⏰ One-day only

If this sounds all good to you, just remember, this is a one-day only sale, so act fast and get your Liene 2×3 mini photo printer now before the price jumps back up.

Remember to use promo code EKTIHOHF at checkout and clip the on-site coupon to get your discount.

Compact size and portability make it ideal for on-the-go printing, such as during road trips, camping, or events

Anyone who wants to print their digital photos instantly. $55 with code EKTIHOHF KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

