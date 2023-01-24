Score two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the price of one

If you are an Xbox gamer interested in trying out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can score two months for the price of one month.

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription typically costs $15 a month, but with this deal, you only pay the price for one month. So what typically costs $30 is yours for just $15.

And sorry, we hate to use this sales pitch, but you must act fast because the product page claims buyers only have three days to jump on this offer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 2-Month Subscription $14.99 (usually $30)

The deal comes courtesy of the folks at StackSocial and doesn’t require coupon codes or special requirements like giving away your first male newborn. Just add it to your cart and checkout.

However, it’s worth noting that the usual subscription price kicks in after the two months pass, so you’re on the hook for $15 a month after. But you can cancel the subscription, so there’s always that.

Is Game Pass Ultimate worth the monthly subscription?

Game Pass Ultimate combines everything from the Xbox Gold sub and the Game Pass service, giving you access to over 100 titles that you can download and play anytime.

Play new games the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters to critically-acclaimed indie titles.

Listen, $15 for two months of this service is an absolute steal, and you shouldn’t pass it up. Either way, this opportunity is up for the taking.

