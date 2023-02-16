Deals
Treat yourself to a refurbished iPad Air for just $140 (72% off)
Prevent this $140 refurbished iPad Air from being thrown into a landfill
We’ve got a deal that’ll make you feel good in more ways than one. This refurbished iPad Air is not only a steal at just $139.99, but it’s also helping to keep e-waste out of landfills.
If that sounds good, the folks at StackSocial are currently sitting on a cache of 16GB, Wi-Fi-enabled refurbished iPad Airs. In addition, they’re now 72% off through Feb. 23, only costing you $140 each.
By snagging this deal, you’re not only getting a fantastic price on a refurbished iPad Air, but you’re also doing your part in helping to reduce electronic waste.
Rather than tossing a perfect device in the trash, you’re giving it a second chance at life.
The iPad Air is an excellent option for anyone needing a lightweight, portable tablet for work, school, or entertainment.
With a 16GB capacity and Wi-Fi capabilities, it’s perfect for streaming videos, browsing the web, and even getting work done on the go.
And if you need extra storage, they also have a 32GB model that’s currently 62% off, now $189.
Either way, you have options. But act fast; this offer is only available through Feb. 23, so don’t wait. We imagine these will sell out quickly, so grab them while they’re still in stock.
So do yourself a favor and grab your refurbished iPad Air and help prevent unnecessary electronic waste.
