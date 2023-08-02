Deals
Score a refurbished iPad 7, 32GB for only $237.99
Grab an incredible deal on the latest Apple iPad 7th generation, boasting a generous 32GB storage capacity, for the unbeatable price of only $237.99.
Escape the heat and explore the endless possibilities of the digital world with this irresistible offer on a refurbished iPad. Right now, you can get a refurbished iPad 7 with 32GB storage for a remarkable price of $237.99. That’s a 52% discount off the original price.
For those looking for activities to enjoy during hot summer days, consider getting a used iPad. It can provide a wide range of entertainment options, including watching shows, playing games, and browsing the internet.
If the high cost of a new iPad has made you hesitant to purchase one, this refurbished space gray model offers a more affordable alternative. It provides all the benefits of a new model but at a significantly lower price of $237.99 (originally $499).
And if you want to get really crazy, Amazon has its own refurbished deal going down too. And as expected, theirs is going for cheaper at $219. So picky our poison. Either way, they’re both incredible deals.
This reconditioned Apple iPad 7 is ideal for keeping yourself entertained while staying indoors to avoid the hot weather. It’s suitable for activities such as reading, browsing the internet, playing games, streaming content, and more.
When it comes to Apple products, you can never go wrong buying refurbished
With its impressive 10.2-inch Retina display and powerful four-core 2.4GHz Apple A10 Fusion processor, you can enjoy your favorite content with stunning visuals.
If you have a creative streak, this model is also compatible with the Apple Pencil. Additionally, thanks to its 32GB of storage capacity, you can easily store all your favorite content directly on the device.
Keep in contact with your family and friends in high-definition using the advanced 1.2MP front camera, which enables you to have FaceTime video calls. Additionally, you can easily capture precious moments indoors with the 8MP rear camera.
With WiFi connectivity, accessing the internet is effortless, and you won’t have to be concerned about being tied to a power source since a complete charge provides an impressive 10 hours of battery life.
Take a moment to relax with a renewed iPad 7 in a sleek space gray color, available for only $237.99 (regularly priced at $499) for a limited time.
