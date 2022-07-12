Connect with us

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $228, usually $350

For just $228, this is an incredible offer and we highly suggest jumping on this if you can.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are getting a steep $122 discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $228. They usually sell for $349.99.

The WH-1000XM4 features active noise canceling with dual-sensor tech. In terms of battery life, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. And quick charging for five hours of playback from a quick 10-minute charge.

The headphones are no slouch for voice calls either. They feature a speak-to-chat functionality that automatically pauses playback when you start a conversation. Additionally, they automatically adjust noise-canceling strength based on your surroundings too.

For just $228, this is an incredible offer and we highly suggest jumping on this if you can. Sure, it's not a cheap purchase, but these headphones should last you a while.

