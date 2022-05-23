Buy Samsung’s Freestyle projector and get a free carrying case

Originally announced at CES 2022, Samsung’s new Freestyle projector is finally here. And if you’re looking for a reason to check it out, Samsung will throw in a free carrying case to go along with your purchase.

The Freestyle is capable of projecting screens up to 100 inches on any flat surface. It can project 1080p resolution and features auto-focus and auto-leveling that will automatically adjust the screen to best fit the surface where it’s being projected.

The Freestyle also has several accessories that can be added to it, increasing its versatility even more. There’s a translucent lens cap that can be used to give off mood lighting when you’re not projecting a screen. And Samsung has made The Freestyle compatible with an external battery as an alternative to a traditional wall plug.

Samsung’s Freestyle projector retails for $899, but if you buy from today through May 29, Samsung will throw in a free carrying case with your order. Click the button below for more details.

