Woot is blowing out refurbished smart TVs at dirt cheap prices

Have you been on the hunt for a high-quality smart TV only to find yourself without the funds to actually buy one?

Well, you might want to check out Woot’s latest sale on refurbished LG, Sony, and Samsung TVs. With prices ranging from $739 to $1,150, you can score a high-quality TV for a fraction of the original cost.

This sale runs through Feb 20, giving you plenty of time to browse the selection and find the perfect TV for your needs.

Limited Time Sale Woot Refurbished Smart TV Sale (LG, Samsung and Sony TVs) Sale runs through Feb. 20 or while supplies last. Check Prices at Woot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what kind of TVs are we talking about here? Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorites:

Now, keep in mind: these are not brand-new TVs. And that’s okay because they come backed by a 90-day limited warranty. Not to mention, Woot viciously inspects and restores them to full working condition.

What’s in it for you, you might ask? Well, you’ll be able to bask in all the bells and whistles of a shiny, new smart TV without the sky-high price tag. It’s a win-win situation.

We know, you’re probably thinking, “But what if the TV breaks down after 90 days?” And we get it; But with Woot’s customer service track record, you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands.

Again, Woot’s refurbished TV sale runs through Feb 20, but start your journey now because there’s no telling when supplies will run out.

What are you still doing here? Don’t wait for another second. Smash the button below to lock down an amazing deal today.

