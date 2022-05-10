This pocket-sized sensor matches any surface to an existing color

Have you ever seen a painting and wondered what colors the artist used? Maybe you’re trying to show someone what fabric color you want for a dress? Or perhaps you want to paint your wall and need to match the paint with an existing color – the possibilities are endless.

If this is the case and color-matching apps aren’t helping, you seriously need to check out this Nix Mini Color Sensor. Right now, it’s down to just $84. This color sensor typically sells for $99.

What’s so great about this device? The sensor can scan any surface, from painted walls or furniture to fabric and leather, and identify its color instantly.

Image: StackSocial

It then sends the color code to your smartphone to use in other apps or share it with customers, colleagues, and friends via social media or email.

The Nix Mini Sensor is the most advanced portable color scanner that you can find. You can use it as an extra pair of eyes to get just the right color for your new painting, or maybe you want to paint your home and don’t know what your current color is.

Either way, this offer is up for the taking, and if you need something to help match colors in your life, the Nix Mini Color Sensor is what you’re looking for. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.