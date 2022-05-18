Snag a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live for just $100

If you’ve just bought yourself a new Samsung Galaxy device, there are lots of excellent accessories to boost the functionality of your purchase. And if you’re looking for something on the cheap, we suggest Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.

For a limited time, Samsung’s Memorial Day sale knocks these highly-rated earbuds down to just $100. They typically sell for $150. But you’ll have to act fast – this offer is valid through May 22. Additionally, Best Buy is offering the same deal too.

Sleek and durable, the Galaxy Buds can be worn all day. And when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate Live Mode with a touch. Buds Live are easy on the eyes, light on the ears, and have long-lasting battery life.

Galaxy Buds integrate seamlessly with Galaxy smartphones to bring you a next-level sound experience. You can get six hours of playback with both Bixby, active noise cancellation turned on and 21 hours total, including recharges from the carrying case.

Again, this offer is valid through May 22. After that, the prices go back up. So don’t miss out on your chance to score these at a discount. Click the buttons below for more details.

