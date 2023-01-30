Save $75 on GEEKOM’s new mini gaming PC, now only $429

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

PC gamers only have a few options when they want to take their games mobile. One option is a gaming laptop. The other is a Steam Deck. And now, thanks to GEEKOM, a mini desktop PC.

GEEKOM’s mini desktop PC is small enough to fit in your backpack yet powerful enough to run the latest, most intensive games easily. It’s the perfect solution for gamers who want the power of a desktop PC without the bulk.

In our opinion, they’re worth checking out, and if you need a reason to, how does up to $90 off on one of these sound? Sounds great, right?

Well, you’re in luck because GEEKOM is hosting a sale on two of its best-selling options. The sale kicks off January 30 and ends February 5, and you can buy it directly from Amazon with free two-day shipping for Prime members.

GEEKOM has two options up for grabs. One features the latest 11th Gen Intel i5-1155G7 processor, while another comes with an i7 Intel processor. We’ll start with the i5 first.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 i5

From January 30 through February 5, the Mini IT11 i5 is down to $429 via Amazon. It typically sells for $500, saving you $70 off the usual asking price.

GEEKOM Mini IT11 Mini PC 4.5 $499.99 The GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC is a compact powerhouse that packs a punch. It's equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, and comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro. See at Amazon

Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz) GPU Intel Iris Xe Operating System Windows 11 Pro Memory Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM,16GB; expandable up to 64GB Storage 1 x SSD (2280 M.2 SATA/PCIe),512GB(expandable up to 2TB); 1 x 2.5″ SATA HDD (7mm), expandable up to 2TB Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth v5.2 Item Dimensions 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm tem Weight 564.9 g/1.24 lbs Interface 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x Mini DisplayPort,3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB4 ports, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port Package 1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC, 1 x HDMI Cable, 1 x VESA Mount, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x Storage Bag, 1 x User Guide, 1 x Thank You Card

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC is a compact powerhouse that packs a punch. It’s equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel i5 processor and comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro.

But that’s not all; the Mini IT11 PC also features Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which delivers a stunning 4K UHD resolution display and supports up to 8K UHD resolution, making it perfect for streaming and gaming.

And with a larger capacity and storage expansion support, you’ll never have to worry about running out of space. And if you ever do, expand its storage up to 2TB.

Geekom Mini IT11 i7

From January 30 through February 5, the Mini IT11 i7 is down to $510 via Amazon. It typically sells for $599, saving you $90 off the usual asking price.

Save $90 GEEKOM IT11 i7 Mini PC 4.5 $599.99 From January 30 through February 5, get the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7 mini PC for just $510, saving you $90 off the usual sticker price. It usually sells for $599. See at Amazon

The Geekom iT11 Mini PC is a compact and powerful computer that packs a punch in a small package.

It features an Intel Core i7-10510U processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, making it capable of handling demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming.

The mini PC also includes a 512GB SSD for lightning-fast boot and load times and has a variety of ports, including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C, for easy connectivity to peripherals and displays.

The compact design of the iT11 makes it a great option for those looking to save space, whether for a home office setup or for a media center.

Despite its small size, the iT11 packs a lot of power and performance, making it a great choice for professionals and enthusiasts.

Save $90 GEEKOM IT11 i7 Mini PC 4.5 $599.99 From January 30 through February 5, get the GEEKOM Mini IT11 i7 mini PC for just $510, saving you $90 off the usual sticker price. It usually sells for $599. See at Amazon

Windows 11 Pro out of the box

The device also comes with a pre-installed Windows 11 Pro which can help users to work seamlessly.

Overall, the Geekom iT11 i7 mini PC is a solid choice for anyone looking for a compact and powerful computer.

It offers plenty of performance and features in a small package, making it a great option for those looking to save space without sacrificing power.

This mini PC is a perfect blend of power and portability, which makes it an ideal choice for professionals who are always on the go.

⏰ The clock is ticking

Again, these amazing GEEKOM mini PCs are on sale from January 30 through Feb 5. Don’t miss out; these are some of the lowest prices we have seen to date. And there’s no telling if GEEKOM decides to discount these again.

