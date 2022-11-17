Deals
Microsoft discounts the Xbox Series S to $250 for the holidays
This is probably the lowest you’ll ever see an Xbox Series S. Don’t miss your chance.
Microsoft’s limited-time Black Friday promotion knocks the Xbox Series S down to $250, saving you $50 off the usual asking price.
And you even have your pick of retailers. Best Buy, Microsoft, and Target have the deal up in their stores, but Target is going a step further by bundling a $50 gift card.
Microsoft is blowing out the Xbox Series S for a limited time for $250. Act fast; there’s no telling how long this promotion will last.
If you’re interested in buying one for yourself or as a gift, we recommend jumping on this sooner than later. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t say how long the promotion would last.
In addition to previously announced deals, Microsoft is offering $300 off the new Surface Laptop 5, $200 off select Surface Pro 9 models, and up to 70 percent off PC games.
Again, you have plenty of buying options. So whether it’s Microsoft, Best Buy, or Target – do yourself a favor and jump on this. This is probably the lowest you’ll ever see an Xbox Series S.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Join the 3D printing club and save $43 on this Creality 3D printer
- Get the JBL Clip 4 for its lowest price yet, now $50
- Get a Chromecast with Google TV 4K for just $29
- Roku’s soundbar is 38% off right now at Amazon
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.