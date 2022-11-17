Microsoft discounts the Xbox Series S to $250 for the holidays

Microsoft’s limited-time Black Friday promotion knocks the Xbox Series S down to $250, saving you $50 off the usual asking price.

And you even have your pick of retailers. Best Buy, Microsoft, and Target have the deal up in their stores, but Target is going a step further by bundling a $50 gift card.

Microsoft is blowing out the Xbox Series S for a limited time for $250. Act fast; there’s no telling how long this promotion will last. Rating $249 at Microsoft On-Going Offer

If you’re interested in buying one for yourself or as a gift, we recommend jumping on this sooner than later. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t say how long the promotion would last.

In addition to previously announced deals, Microsoft is offering $300 off the new Surface Laptop 5, $200 off select Surface Pro 9 models, and up to 70 percent off PC games.

Again, you have plenty of buying options. So whether it’s Microsoft, Best Buy, or Target – do yourself a favor and jump on this. This is probably the lowest you’ll ever see an Xbox Series S.

