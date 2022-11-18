Amazon drops PS5 DualSense controllers down to $50 each

Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are not cheap. They typically sell for $70 each and rarely ever see discounts. Well, that’s all changing thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon deal.

For a limited time, Amazon has them down from their original $70 to $50 each. That’s 30 percent in savings or $21 off. And you even have your choice of colors too.

Verified Staff Pick Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller

For a limited time, get the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller for just $50 each. That’s 30% in savings, marking an all-time Amazon low. Rating $50 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Colors options include Cosmic Red, White, Gray Camoflauge, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue.

It doesn’t stop there. Amazon has loads of Sony gaming gear up for grabs, including discounts on games, wired and wireless headsets, and more.

With discounts like these, there’s never been a better time to stock up on PS5 gear you’ll eventually need down the line. Act fast, though, these prices won’t stick around for long. Get the full rundown below.

Deals Sony PlayStation 5 Early Black Friday Sale Sony’s having a big sale at Amazon, with significant discounts on games, wired and wireless Inzone headsets, and all-time low prices on its DualSense controllers. Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.