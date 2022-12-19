The best last-minute deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more

So, Christmas is less than a week away and if you’re feeling a bit stressed because you’ve been procrastinating, no worries.

There are still some killer deals from all the big retailers, and many of them can still get to you in time for the holidays.

We’ve rounded up the retailers with sales and fast delivery options below, so check them out and get your shopping done ASAP.

Amazon

Amazon still has tons of amazing deals on just about everything. From Echo devices to headphones, clothes, electronics, and even tools.

Just check the product listing to see if it’ll arrive before or after Christmas, and you’re good to go.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s got your back with their Last Minute Sales Event going on until Christmas Eve.

You can save even more on your last-minute shopping and even opt for in-store pickup for stuff available at a nearby store.

And if you need it delivered, you might still be able to get it in time for the holidays

StackSocial

StackSocial has tons of options starting at under $25. You can find everything from a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for $30 to courses that’ll teach you a new language, coding, and much more.

Plus, with prices like these, you might find a few deals worth gifting this holiday season.

Target

Need to get your holiday gifts on time? Target’s got you covered with tons of options. You can go for curbside, in-store pickup, or even same-day delivery via Shipt.

Plus, they’ve got all sorts of goodies on sale right now. Stocking stuffers start at $1, up to 60% off video games, 50% off kitchen items, and much more. Don’t miss out on these deals.

Walmart

If you’re still finishing your holiday shopping, don’t worry – Walmart has your back. With options for in-store pickup and shipping on most items, you can order your gifts in time for the holidays.

Plus, if you’re a Walmart Plus member, you can even get free shipping. Don’t miss out on these deals and get your shopping done today.

Crutchfield

Save big on the perfect gift via Crutchfield’s holiday sale. Everything from Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and home audio is deeply discounted.

With a wide selection of gifts and fast shipping on most items, it’s easy to find something for everyone on your list and get it in time for the holidays.

As the holiday season approaches, many of us are frantically searching for the best deals on gifts for our loved ones.

Luckily, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart still have plenty of amazing discounts up for grabs.

Whether looking for the latest tech gadgets, cozy home goods, or stylish clothing, you’ll find something for everyone on your list at these stores.

So don’t wait any longer – start shopping now and take advantage of these amazing last-minute deals before they’re gone.

