Amazon is blowing out AirPods at just $109

AirPods deals are extremely plentiful these days, but the last time we saw a discount like this was back on Prime Day or Black Friday. So if you missed out on those deals last time, jump on this as soon as you can. For a limited time, Amazon has AirPods down to just $109. These headphones typically sell for $159.

Apple’s famous one-tap setup instantly pairs the AirPods to your Apple devices, and after that, all you have to do is take them out of the case for automatic pairing. Stop fighting with Bluetooth connection problems with the low-latency H1 chip, and enjoy always-on Siri at your command.

You’ll get five hours of playback on one charge, with over 24 hours total with the charging case topping up the battery every time you stow your AirPods again. Oh, and they’re IPX4 water-resistant, so a little bit of sweat in the gym shouldn’t be a problem.

At this point, it’s not really clear if this is a one-day sale, so if this is something you’ve been meaning to buy, we suggest pulling the trigger sooner than later. Click the button below for more information.

