The Das X50Q mechanical keyboard is 42% off, now $117

Das Keyboards makes some of the best mechanical keyboards out there. If you haven’t tried any of their options, this deal is a good reason to put them on your radar.

From now through December 18, the Das Keyboard X50Q is 42% off now, dropping it down from its usual $200 to $116.35.

Not only is this keyboard a great option for gaming, but it’s also an essential tool for productivity.

With the company’s exclusive Q Software, the X50Q streamlines information gathering, allowing you to stay focused and operate at your best.

Instead of relying on alerts from different devices, the keyboard displays them directly on its RGB keys.

For example, when a website is down, you’ve been assigned a new task on Trello, or your favorite Twitch streamer is online – the keyboard will let you know by changing the color of its keys.

In addition to its smart features, the X50Q includes macros for recorded keystroke sequences and multiple built-in RGB profiles.

Not only will the Das X50Q help you stay organized and on top of your tasks and notifications, but it also allows you to customize the lighting on your keyboard to your liking.

Again it’s yours for just $116. The discount is valid through December 18. Grab it now before the price goes back up.

