New Das Keyboard 6 Pro is all business at $199

Anyone who knows me knows I love the feel of a mechanical keyboard below my fingertips. That’s why I’m excited Das Keyboard has a new entry in their Professional line, the $199 6 Pro.

The 6 Pro is a full-sized keyboard “built with the modern workday in mind.” The first thing that jumps out is the business-casual design, with matte black everything and subdued white-only LED backlighting.

The main selling point for Das Keyboard over the years has been the addition of a volume knob and media controls.

On the 6 Pro, that knob is frankly massive, so you’ll have no trouble tweaking it without looking down from your video calls.

Image: KnowTechie

You get all the typing reliability you’d expect from a Das Keyboard. That includes full-time n-key rollover, so it won’t glitch out if you’re typing too fast.

The keycaps are doubleshot, so they’ll stand the test of time with legends that won’t rub off. The aluminum top enclosure won’t flex or creak, even under heavy gaming.

Das Keyboard also added two USB-C ports to the 6 Pro, so you can quickly charge your other devices or transfer data between them and your PC.

The only thing missing is the footbar that doubled as a ruler, which the 4 Pro had. Instead, Das Keyboard has included two screw-in brass feet if you prefer a steeper typing angle. This could be due to the cost of brass these days.

You can order the Das Keyboard 6 Pro with Cherry MX Blue (clicky) or Brown (tactile) switches from Das Keyboard. Pricing for either switch variant is $199 plus shipping.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.