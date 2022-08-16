Das Keyboard’s MacTigr is a sleek new mechanical keyboard for Mac

Mac users now have another keyboard to add to their wishlist. Meet the MacTigr from Das Keyboard.

It’s a full-sized low-profile mechanical keyboard with Mac users in mind. And it’s the company’s latest addition to its Mac lineup since the previous 5QS launch in 2021.

MacTigr offers all the fixings a Mac user could ever ask for, plus more.

Features include Mac-specific keys, Cherry MX Low Profile Red mechanical switches, and low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. On top of that, there’s a built-in 2-port USB-C hub too.

Additionally, it comes with a built-in volume knob, sleep button, and media controls. Equally important, to state the obvious here, yes, there’s a full numeric keypad, too.

It’s built tough, as well. According to the company, the keyboard’s slim housing features a heavy-duty, matte black stainless steel top, and a gunmetal gray aluminum unibody

As someone who spent the better part of the day typing on the MacTigr, I can say this keyboard is a beast.

In short, it’s easy on the fingers, offers a full-sized layout, and is an absolute pleasure to type on. Expect a full review soon.

The MacTigr is available for $219 starting Aug 16, 2022, at Das Keyboard or Amazon. The company expects a full international release sometime in mid-September.

