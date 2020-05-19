What is the best mechanical keyboard for Mac?

If you own a MacBook or iMac, you’re probably typing on a membrane keyboard right now. Even though the Magic Keyboard is svelte and compliments your Apple computer perfectly, it might not be the best typing experience.

See, there’s a reason that heavy typists prefer mechanical keyboards. Well, several reasons, but the main one is that typing on a mechanical keyboard gives you more feedback when you press the keys. Over time, that translates into less missed keystrokes, fewer corrections, and more productivity.

Since you bought your Mac for productivity reasons, shouldn’t your peripherals also do the same?

So, what’s the best mechanical keyboard to get for your Mac?

Short answer: Any, but you’ll want to ensure it supports all the Mac-specific modifier keys

While shopping for a mechanical keyboard for your Mac, you’ll want to make sure that it supports all the Mac-specific keys. The main ones you need are the two Cmd keys, and Alt/Option ones found where the Alt and Windows keys are found on most other keyboards.

While you can usually remap these to work on your Mac, it’s just simpler to buy a keyboard that has them supported out of the box. Our current favorite for Mac is the Das Keyboard Professional 4 for Mac, which brings Cherry MX key switches and the sweet dedicated media controls that Das is known for.

