The world of gaming keyboards is vast and varied, but every so often, a product comes along that stands out from the crowd. The SABLUTE SG 60% compact red switch RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is one such product.

But what exactly does “60% compact” mean? In keyboard lingo, it refers to a keyboard design that eliminates certain keys (like the numpad and some navigation keys) to save space and provide a more streamlined typing experience.

This kind of keyboard is especially popular among gamers who value desk real estate. Now you might be wondering – what’s the difference between a mechanical keyboard like this one and your standard membrane-based keyboard?

SABLUTE SG RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 5.0 $44.99 The SABLUTE SG Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard offers seamless connectivity, customization options, stunning RGB backlighting, and a premium typing experience. With three connection modes and hot-swappable switches, this keyboard provides versatility and personalization. Check Availability See at SABLUTE KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Well, mechanical keyboards use physical switches under each keycap which provides better tactile feedback and can improve typing speed and accuracy. Plus, they’re generally more durable too.

Features One standout feature of this keyboard is its hot-swappable switches – something not commonly found in regular keyboards. This allows users to easily switch out different types of mechanical switches according to their preference without any soldering required – perfect for those who love customizing their gear!

Designed with gamers in mind, its compact form factor provides more space for precise mouse movements – essential for FPS gaming.

Build quality & materials

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In terms of build quality, the SABLUTE SG doesn’t disappoint. Its sturdy construction suggests durability over prolonged use.

The keycaps are made from durable PBT plastic known for resisting shine over time, and the frame appears robust enough to handle intense gaming sessions without flexing or creaking.

This attention to detail extends even down to its detachable braided USB-C cable, a small touch that adds both durability and aesthetic appeal.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In terms of performance, the SABLUTE SG excels with quiet keystrokes that produce a dampened click sound. Despite soft feedback, the keyboard delivers a pleasant typing experience.

The gently curved keys facilitate accurate key presses, making them particularly enjoyable for gaming sessions. In our typing test, it achieved a score of 74 words per minute (WPM) after a few attempts.

During an intense League Of Legends match, I noticed how responsive each keystroke was. There was no noticeable lag or missed inputs, which could make all difference between victory and defeat.

Plus, the compact size meant I had extra room to move my mouse around – crucial when every millisecond counts.

Battery life & value for the money

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With backlighting turned off, the high-capacity battery provides up to 600 hours or about 25 days of continuous usage. Additionally, it boasts an impressive standby time of up to 360 hours.

This extended battery life ensures uninterrupted usage whenever you need it, making it beneficial for individuals who require prolonged periods of operation.

Priced at $44.99 on Amazon, this keyboard offers great value considering its features and performance.

Likes & dislikes

What we love about the Sablute SG are its hot-swappable switches which allow users to customize their keyboard according to their preferences.

It also has built-in energy-saving features like entering sleep mode when inactive for one minute. However, a potential downside could be adjusting to key spacing, especially if you’re accustomed to standard layouts.

Also, the absence of dedicated software limits customization potential, but this doesn’t detract overall quality experience provided by this mechanical mini-keyboard.

Comparison to other products in its category

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

How does the SABLUTE SG stack up against other keyboards

Let’s delve deeper into how the SABLUTE SG compares to its competitors in terms of features, performance, and value for money.

Glorious Custom Gaming Keyboard - GMMK 60% $69.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The GMMK Compact is praised for being a great introduction to the world of custom keyboards due to its hot-swappable switches.

This feature allows you to easily try new switch types without needing to buy a whole new keyboard. However, it has been noted that it might have high latency which could disappoint some gamers.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard $129.99 $73.49 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Razer Huntsman Mini stands out with its exceptional gaming performance in a compact form factor.

It also boasts Optical Clicky Switches and doubleshot PBT keycaps contributing to both gaming and typing experience. But remember, all these premium features come at a price.

Keychron V4 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard, 60% Layout $84.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Keychron V4 offers an excellent typing experience thanks to its well-built design and quality materials used. Its lubed switches are praised for their smoothness and minimal key wobble. However, detailed reviews on this model seem limited online.

Wooting 60HE - the 60% rapid trigger keyboard €179 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This keyboard is lauded as one of the most feature-rich gaming keyboards available today with remarkably low latency and analog switches providing a high degree of customizability.

It’s also applauded for delivering exceptional performance for both gaming and typing.

When compared against these competitors, the SABLUTE SG provides solid mechanical gaming experiences at an affordable price point – making it ideal for budget-conscious gamers who want decent functionality without breaking the bank.

However, if you’re willing to spend more cash on extra features like hot-swappable switches (GMMK Compact), optical clicky switches (Razer Huntsman Mini), or analog switches (Wooting 60 HE), then those options might be worth considering instead.

In terms of drawbacks specific to SABLUTE SG – while it does offer good value-for-money – there are notable absences such as dedicated media keys or macro programming capabilities which may deter certain users from purchasing this model over others mentioned above.

In conclusion, the Sablute SG is a solid option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-packed mechanical mini-keyboard. It’s suitable for anyone desiring reduced spacing between keys while freeing valuable desk real estate.

With good design, durable construction, and versatile functionality, this keyboard certainly warrants consideration next time you’re in the market for a new gaming peripheral.

From personal experience using this keyboard during my daily World of Warcraft raids to typing out reports for work – I’ve found it consistently reliable and comfortable to use.

The compact size took some getting used to initially, but now I appreciate the extra space on my desk. So there you have it. A detailed look at what makes Sablute SG stand out in a crowded field.

If you’re a gamer or tech enthusiast looking to upgrade your current setup, you might want to give this one a closer look. You won’t be disappointed!

SABLUTE SG RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 5.0 $44.99 The SABLUTE SG Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard offers seamless connectivity, customization options, stunning RGB backlighting, and a premium typing experience. With three connection modes and hot-swappable switches, this keyboard provides versatility and personalization. What We Like: 3 Modes Seamless Link: Connect effortlessly via Bluetooth, 2.4G USB dongle, or Type-C cable for versatile usage.

Hot-Swappable: Customize your keyboard with ease using the provided switch puller for personalized keycaps and switches.

Gorgeous RGB Backlit: Enjoy 20 unique RGB effects, adjustable brightness, and dynamic backlight speed for personalized visual experiences.

Premium Typing Experience: Smooth and linear red switches offer seamless typing, faster actuation, and a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes.

60% Compact Design: Sleek gray 60% mechanical keyboard with a modern appearance, compact layout, and portability for on-the-go use. Check Availability See at SABLUTE KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Reserve now to get $50 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 No deposit or commitment required LEARN MORE HERE