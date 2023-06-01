Crowdfunding
This mechanical keyboard aims to reinvent effortless typing
Introducing Lofree Flow: The slim, smooth mechanical keyboard is now on Kickstarter
Fed up with massive, awkward keyboards that make your fingers ache?
Get ready to toss them aside because the Lofree Flow is taking over Kickstarter and is seeking some of that sweet crowdfunding cash.
This stylish and groundbreaking mechanical keyboard was created to prioritize comfort – and it’s making waves on the crowdfunding platform right now.
Moreover, with a low-profile design that’s tailor-made for tech enthusiasts who want simplicity and style, the Lofree Flow delivers without the extra fluff.
|Feature
|Specifications
|Switch Type
|Kailh POM Self-Lubricating Switches
|Design
|Low-Profile, Gasket Mount
|Compatibility
|Mac and Windows
|Connectivity Options
|Wireless or Wired
|Keycaps Material
|85% PBT (with Five-Sided Dye-Sublimation process)
|Lighting Effects
|RGB Sidelit
|Customization Options
|Hot-Swappable Functionality
|Body Material
|All-Aluminum
|Dimensions
|Slim 10mm Thickness with a 3.9-degree Tilt
|Weight
|568g
|Battery Life
|Up to 40 Hours on a Single Charge
|Charging Time
|Fast 3-Hour Charging
Ultra-smooth typing
The Lofree Flow features Kailh POM switches that provide an ultra-smooth typing sensation due to their self-lubricating materials.
Made entirely of POM material, these switches promise increased smoothness over time as they adapt to your unique typing style.
But great switches alone aren’t enough; that’s why Lofree incorporated gasket mount technology to create an even smoother and more comfortable typing experience.
Known as the world’s first gasket-mount low-profile keyboard, the Lofree Flow promises precise, enjoyable typing without any strain or discomfort.
In addition to impressive performance, the Lofree Flow showcases stunning visuals with 85% PBT keycaps made using a “five-sided dye-sublimation” process.
Therefore, this means beautiful, durable patterns on your keycaps that are sure to impress. Plus, with RGB sidelight lighting effects, your desk setup will be transformed into an ambient, eye-catching display.
Customization
However, the Lofree Flow doesn’t skimp on customization either – its hot-swappable functionality and detachable connector base allow you to effortlessly change out switches to fit your preferences.
Designed for both Mac and Windows users, this wireless and wired keyboard boasts a fast-charging battery life of up to 40 hours – all in a slim, lightweight package.
Now is the perfect time to snag an exceptional deal on the future of mechanical keyboards by backing the Lofree Flow on Kickstarter.
Pricing and availability
Say goodbye to limitations on typing comfort and say hello to a keyboard that truly adapts to your needs. Check out the Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard on Kickstarter.
And if you decide to pull the trigger early, not only will you get your keyboard before everyone else, but you’ll be supporting the company’s crowdfuning efforts too.
And did I mention there’s special pricing for early adopters? Yup, you’ll actuallly pay cheaper than what it will normally cost when it eventually releases to the masses.
The Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard is available for backing on Kickstarter with various pricing options, with the lowest sitting around $129.
