This mechanical keyboard aims to reinvent effortless typing

Fed up with massive, awkward keyboards that make your fingers ache?

Get ready to toss them aside because the Lofree Flow is taking over Kickstarter and is seeking some of that sweet crowdfunding cash.

This stylish and groundbreaking mechanical keyboard was created to prioritize comfort – and it’s making waves on the crowdfunding platform right now.

Moreover, with a low-profile design that’s tailor-made for tech enthusiasts who want simplicity and style, the Lofree Flow delivers without the extra fluff.

Feature Specifications Switch Type Kailh POM Self-Lubricating Switches Design Low-Profile, Gasket Mount Compatibility Mac and Windows Connectivity Options Wireless or Wired Keycaps Material 85% PBT (with Five-Sided Dye-Sublimation process) Lighting Effects RGB Sidelit Customization Options Hot-Swappable Functionality Body Material All-Aluminum Dimensions Slim 10mm Thickness with a 3.9-degree Tilt Weight 568g Battery Life Up to 40 Hours on a Single Charge Charging Time Fast 3-Hour Charging

Feature Specifications Switch Type Kailh POM Self-Lubricating Switches Design Low-Profile, Gasket Mount Compatibility Mac and Windows Connectivity Options Wireless or Wired Keycaps Material 85% PBT (with Five-Sided Dye-Sublimation process) Lighting Effects RGB Sidelit Customization Options Hot-Swappable Functionality Body Material All-Aluminum Dimensions Slim 10mm Thickness with a 3.9-degree Tilt Weight 568g Battery Life Up to 40 Hours on a Single Charge Charging Time Fast 3-Hour Charging

Ultra-smooth typing

The Lofree Flow features Kailh POM switches that provide an ultra-smooth typing sensation due to their self-lubricating materials.

Made entirely of POM material, these switches promise increased smoothness over time as they adapt to your unique typing style.

But great switches alone aren’t enough; that’s why Lofree incorporated gasket mount technology to create an even smoother and more comfortable typing experience.

Known as the world’s first gasket-mount low-profile keyboard, the Lofree Flow promises precise, enjoyable typing without any strain or discomfort.

In addition to impressive performance, the Lofree Flow showcases stunning visuals with 85% PBT keycaps made using a “five-sided dye-sublimation” process.

Therefore, this means beautiful, durable patterns on your keycaps that are sure to impress. Plus, with RGB sidelight lighting effects, your desk setup will be transformed into an ambient, eye-catching display.

Customization

However, the Lofree Flow doesn’t skimp on customization either – its hot-swappable functionality and detachable connector base allow you to effortlessly change out switches to fit your preferences.

Designed for both Mac and Windows users, this wireless and wired keyboard boasts a fast-charging battery life of up to 40 hours – all in a slim, lightweight package.

Now is the perfect time to snag an exceptional deal on the future of mechanical keyboards by backing the Lofree Flow on Kickstarter.

Pricing and availability

Say goodbye to limitations on typing comfort and say hello to a keyboard that truly adapts to your needs. Check out the Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard on Kickstarter.

And if you decide to pull the trigger early, not only will you get your keyboard before everyone else, but you’ll be supporting the company’s crowdfuning efforts too.

And did I mention there’s special pricing for early adopters? Yup, you’ll actuallly pay cheaper than what it will normally cost when it eventually releases to the masses.

The Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard is available for backing on Kickstarter with various pricing options, with the lowest sitting around $129.

The Lowfree Flow is a mechanical keyboard created to prioritize comfort – and it's making waves on Kickstarter right now. With a low-profile design that's tailor-made for tech enthusiasts who want simplicity and style, the Lofree Flow delivers without the extra fluff. What We Like: Ultra-smooth typing experience with self-lubricating switches

Low-profile design perfect for comfortable and efficient use

Aesthetically pleasing with durable PBT keycaps and RGB sidelit lighting effects

Customizable and hot-swappable, allowing users to tailor the keyboard to their preferences

Compatible with both Mac and Windows systems

Long battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge

Lightweight and portable, making it easy to take on the go

