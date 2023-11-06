11 great crowdfunding campaigns to check out in November

Crowdfunding is an excellent way for innovative products to see the light of day without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies.

It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and campaigns for social good.

With all those campaigns competing for your attention, finding ones based on your interests can be tricky. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you with our top picks for November 2023.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns are out there, how do you choose what to back?

Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their show dissatisfied backers, and companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment.

I also stick to gadget areas I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way, I can judge whether the campaign’s aspirations are within reach.

I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about excellent gadgets after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in November:

Obsbot Tail Air

The latest 4K webcam from Obsbot is the Tail Air PTZ, and it comes with a bunch of features that creators and remote workers will love.

We’ve used multiple Obsbot devices over the years, from the Tiny 4K, Tiny, and Me, and enjoyed the image quality overall and the AI tracking functionality. This camera has all of that and more.

For a start, it has a larger sensor with larger pixels, which captures more light overall. Focusing is now accomplished by an infrared laser, so even low-light focusing is quick and accurate.

It’s got excellent AI tracking that can be tweaked for composition, gesture control, NDI for setting up a camera system over a network, and an internal battery for 2.5 hours of streaming without wires.

Obsbot Tail Air PTZ Camera From $479 The Obsbot Tail Air PTZ Camera is a great option for content creators, with 4K30 or 1080p60 streaming video with PTZ control, multicam setup options, and internal batteries for 2.5hrs of wire-free video capture. What We Like: Up to 4K30 resolution webcam with AI auto-tracking

NDI connection for streaming over Wi-Fi or Ethernet

Multiple outputs including USB-C, Micro HDMI and Ethernet

NDI connection for streaming over Wi-Fi or Ethernet

Multiple outputs including USB-C, Micro HDMI and Ethernet Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Ultimea Thor T60 Triple Laser TV

Laser UST (ultra short throw) projectors are everywhere these days, and the Ultimea Thor T60 is the latest to hit crowdfunding.

It boasts 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, which is impressive as the brightest laser projector we’ve tested recently has 2,300 lumens, and that is easily usable in daylight.

The 4K HDR image can be projected between 80- and 200-inches measured diagonally, which is a giant screen area. It is also Dolby Vision certified for seeing content the way the filmmaker intended.

And you get Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, HDR 10, 3D, ALLM, and thousands of apps and games as it runs on Android TV 11.

Ultimea Thor T60 Triple Laser TV $3,799 This ultra-short-throw laser projector from Ultimea looks the business, with up to a 200-inch projected screen and Dolby Vision support. It also supports Dolby Atmos, has 4,000 lumens of brightness and a low operating noise that is whisper-quiet. What We Like: 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness for great daytime viewing performance

Triple color laser engine for great color accuracy and brightness

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 4K HDR support

Auto Low Latency mode for low input lag when gaming

Runs Android TV for thousands of apps, games, and movies Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Donner Medo Portable Musical Instrument

What’s the worst part about music creation? It could be that when inspiration strikes, you’re often nowhere near an instrument to explore your idea.

With the Medo, your instrument is always at hand, with a portable, pocket-sized synthesizer that can record sounds, create loops, and help you make intricate arrangements.

Tap into your creativity wherever it strikes, and record your inspiration with gesture-based controls and RGB for immersive visual representations of your musical creations.

Donner Medo $150 The Medo is a compact, portable all-in-one sampler and looper for creating musical compositions anywhere you are. It's a portable synth with gesture-based controls instead of keys, and makes a perfect gift for musician friends. What We Like: Sampler, looper, and more in one battery-powered box

Gesture-based controls for accessible creation

RGB lighting that mimics your track's rhythm and mood

Gesture-based controls for accessible creation

RGB lighting that mimics your track's rhythm and mood Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

XGO Retro Gaming Console

Battery packs are an integral part of modern life, so that our devices don’t run out of juice while we’re away from wall sockets. This XGO battery pack has 10,000mAh of capacity for plenty of charging, but there are other things it can do.

It has a fully-fledged portable console on the back, with a 3.5-inch IPS screen with a 240×360 resolution for retro gaming goodness.

With support for ten popular emulators of classic consoles, it’s a great way to revisit the classics of gaming.

XGO Retro Gaming Console $70 This XGO battery pack with MagSafe-compatible wireless charging and 22.5W wired charging has a secret--the ability to play retro games with emulators for ten classic consoles onboard. Why we like it: 10,000mAh battery with MagSafe wireless charging and 22.5W wired charging

Can also play retro games, with 10 emulators onboard

Transparent design to show off the internal hardware

Can also play retro games, with 10 emulators onboard

Transparent design to show off the internal hardware Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Wayfinder Titanium Flashlight

Most EDC flashlights use wasteful, annoying-to-install button-cell batteries. Wayfinder is different, using an internal lithium cell that’s rechargeable via USB-C, which is better for your pocketbook and the planet.

It’s also housed in titanium for strength while still being the same length as your keys for ultimate pocketability.

The keychain hole is magnetically attached to the back for quick release when you want it, and the flashlight can magnetically clamp to surfaces to give you directional, hands-free light.

The Wayfinder Titanium Flashlight $59 The Wayfinder is a rugged EDC penlight with a titanium housing, rechargeable battery with USB-C charging, two light output modes and more. Why we like it: Internal battery with USB-C charging

IPX8 waterproofing for rugged outdoor use

Crafted from durable Grade 5 titanium

IPX8 waterproofing for rugged outdoor use

Crafted from durable Grade 5 titanium Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Luma Camera Collection by Nomatic x Peter McKinnon

Nomatic is one of the better-known names in camera gear storage, and Peter McKinnon one of the most-known camera YouTubers so it was inevitable they’d work together at some point.

The collection of camera bags co-created between the two consists of three bags, a 18L backpack, a 12L sling and a 9L sling. They all have stylish exteriors with durable 900D polyester fabric and tons of added value.

They’re also all thinner than traditional camera bags, as they’re designed for mirrorless use as DLSR camera use wanes. And things like easy adjust straps, magnetic flap closures, and durable YKK zips.

The Luma Collection from Nomatic x Peter McKinnon From $95 Camera bags are usually utilitarian ways to carry your gear around, but Nomatic collab'ed with Peter McKinnon to create stylish camera bags to buck the trend. They're water-resistant, full of customizability for gear storage, and more importantly, they look great. Why we like it: Camera bags that don't look like camera bags, making you more stylish and less of a target to thieves

Custom internal dividers for fitting the gear you want, not the gear they want you to use

External attachment system for any gear you want quicker access to or odd-shaped gear that won't fit easily inside

Custom internal dividers for fitting the gear you want, not the gear they want you to use

External attachment system for any gear you want quicker access to or odd-shaped gear that won't fit easily inside Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

iMicro Q3 Smartphone Microscope

Image: i-Seeing

Ever wondered what things lurk below micron level? You can’t see them with the naked eye, or even with a camera, but this miniature microscope attachment will let you see tiny objects.

Things like individual pollen grains, individual sub-pixels on OLED screens, and more, with up to 1,200x magnification and no distortion.

This innovative microscope attaches to your phone with nano-suction, just like how a gecko stays on the wall.

You can use it with any camera app with flashlight control, or the iSeeing app which lets you calibrate for pinpoint measurements.

iMicro Q3 Smartphone Microscope $36 Microscopes are usually associated with big, bulky tubes with large lenses inside but the iMicro Q3 uses a lens not much bigger than a contact lens to enhance your smartphone's camera down to single micron resolution. Why we like it: Turns your smartphone into a digital microscope

Explore the usually unseen world right below your eyes

Tiny lens so can carry wherever you go

Explore the usually unseen world right below your eyes

Tiny lens so can carry wherever you go Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Anker Solix F3800

Anker is better known for smaller battery packs, but the Solix F3800 dials things up wayyyy past 11. It’s got 3.84kWh of power for roughly a day of household use, but you can expand this to up to two weeks of charge.

Two weeks! Better yet, you can wire it into your home breaker box with the Home Power Panel, and feed every socket in your home during a blackout.

It’ll even charge from solar, the grid, or other electrical sources, so you can have a whole-house backup solution for never worrying about outages ever again.

Anker Solix F3800 From $2,599 The Anker Solix F3800 has 3.84kWh of capacity for around a full day of power for the average home. What sets it apart is the ability to increase that to 26.9kWh or even 53.8kWh of capacity for up to two weeks of running your whole home on battery! Why we like it: Up to 53.8kWh capacity (with expansion batteries) to power your whole home for days

Dual 120/240V in one unit so it can work with more devices and appliances

Enough power to directly charge EVs or power entire RVs

6,000W output or 12,000W if two units daisychained so you can even power central air conditioner units Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Shargeek 170 Power Bank

From one type of power bank to another here, with the Shargeek 170. This prism-shaped power bank has 170W of output (140W PD single-port max), 24,000mAh of capacity, and a futuristic transparent design that has to be seen.

Charge your laptop, your phone, and another accessory at the same time, all with fast charging to save time. It’ll recharge in no time at all too, with 140W input.

Shargeek 170 Power Bank $119 Shargeek 170 can charge all of your daily devices, from the smallest like smartwatches to the largest laptop with up to 170W maximum output. It looks pretty darn cool, too. What We Like: Cool, triangular, transparent design with onboard screen to show charging metrics

Charge up to three devices at once

24,000mAh capacity with 170W total output for charging even the largest devices like laptops

Charge up to three devices at once

24,000mAh capacity with 170W total output for charging even the largest devices like laptops Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Bigme AIO PC with E Ink Color Display

One of the most annoying things about staring at a computer screen all day is the headaches that some people get from the LED backlighting.

E-ink monitors use a front light to be more like reflected light from a piece of paper, and Bigme has both a monitor and an AIO PC currently up for crowdfunding.

Whichever way you go, you get a 25.3-inch kaleido three e-ink screen, with a 3K (3200×1800) resolution. The front light is adjustable in strength and color tone, to your preferences.

It’s eye-friendly, energy efficient, and great for programmers or anyone who stares at a mostly static screen all day.

The AIO PC is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, running on Windows 11. That’s a great little desktop, only the size of a monitor.

Bigme AIO PC with Full Color E Ink Display From $1,899 Order a color e-ink monitor with 3K resolution and plenty of inputs, or upgrade to an AIO computer with an Intel Core i5 and be productive from one screen, without the headaches of LED backlit screens. Why we like it: Color e-ink display with 3K resolution for productivity without the eye strain associated with LED backlights

Comes in monitor or AIO PC version powered by Intel Core i5 processor

Stylish design

Comes in monitor or AIO PC version powered by Intel Core i5 processor

Stylish design Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

