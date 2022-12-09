The Spectrum Nano is a vibrant, versatile portable 4K display

If you ever need a second screen or lack the space for a proper multi-display setup, you will want to take a hard look at the new Spectrum Nano.

This portable 15.6-inch 300-nit display comes in 4K, 2K, and 1080p variants and supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

The display is touch-enabled and supports 10-point touch.

Connectivity comes in the form of a USB-C or HDMI connection. It supports various devices, including PCs, Macs, consoles, and Android devices.

Image: KnowTechie

The Spectrum Nano has a 5000mAh battery which Tech Armory claims can last up to 5 hours per charge. It has a built-in stereo speaker and weighs just under 2 pounds (900 grams).

The Spectrum Nano accepts a Vesa mount for those interested in mounting options. The display can even charge your phone if you are in a pinch.

With 27 days left on Indigogo, this device sits at 149% of its $2,000 goal. It currently has almost $3,000, with half the backers opting for the 4K display.

Image: Indiegogo

The 2.5K display (165Hz refresh rate) is especially intriguing. It would strike a great balance for extending a laptop display while allowing for some serious portable gaming.

The 2.5K version is currently $290 on Indigogo as an early bird special. The 4K variant is $300, the 1080p/120Hz is $225, and the 1080p/60Hz is $200.

Learn more at Indieiegogo.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: