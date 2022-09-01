11 great crowdfunding campaigns to check out in September

Crowdfunding is a cool way for innovative products to see the light of day without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies.

It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and campaigns for social good.

With all those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you with our crop picks for March.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So, with how many crowdfunding campaigns are out there, how do you choose what to back?

Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way, I can judge whether or not the campaign’s aspirations are within reach, which adds to my decisions.

I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in September:

OXS Thunder 7.1.2 Gaming Sound System with Neck Speaker

Don’t want to wear headphones when gaming? OXS Thunder has you covered with a Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar.

With ten channels, this soundbar blasts out a ton of sound. That’s five front, two up-firing, one extra bass, and two channels in a satellite neck speaker. Yes, neck speaker, in a headrest to attach to your gaming chair.

Lawna, the smart cyber mower

Anyone who’s had to cut the lawn this summer knows that’s a task better suited to robots. No more sweating under the midday sun, because the crowdfunding campaign Lawna is here to do it for you.

The fully-autonomous mower doesn’t need a perimeter wire, because it’s got AI-powered vision. No more inaccurate mapping and multiple mowing patterns to make sure every inch of your yard is trimmed.

VinylSonic

To keep your vinyl records in top condition, you must clean them often. Dust, dirt, and other things build up in the grooves, making you lose your groove.

The VinylSonic crowdfunding campaign has an automatic ultrasonic cleaner for your records, using no detergent to get them singing again. It even reduces static cling for even better sound reproduction.

You can also pick up their record player for all of your 331/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. It even has an internal speaker, so you don’t need to connect it to another stereo.

LIVALL smart bicycle helmet

Safety helmets are a must when riding your bike, especially on roads. Make your helmet even safer with Livall, which adds fall detection, phone calls, smart lighting, braking warning lights, and speakers from JBL.

The built-in speakers help accentuate traffic noises, meaning you can focus on the road while still clearly hearing your surroundings. It can even send SOS messages in an emergency. What a smart helmet.

DARKFADE | the flashlight we wanted!

What if you had an easily-adjusted, always-ready flashlight for when you needed it? How about one that adjusts by twisting your wrist, instead of having to click through modes? What if you could do that before turning the flashlight on?

Magic, right? But Darkfade does all of that and more. It’s also got a 45-degree angle, so you can lay it down anywhere to position the beam for use. No more bending your wrist awkwardly to light the floor when walking.

It charges with USB-C, and the beam is even, with no hotspots. Sounds like the next evolution of the flashlight.

CAPSULE PRO: Versatile Motorized Pan and Tilt Head

More people have been getting into photography over the era of social distancing. The latest crowdfunding campaign from Miops might the next thing you need for that creative edge.

We loved the original Capsule 360, and now there’s a Pro version. Easily add pans and tilts to your timelapses, or upgrade with the Slider+ and add linear motion for even more emotion.

Everything is easily computer controlled from the iOS or Android app, and the motors are quieter, but stronger this time around.

Angry Miao CYBERBLADE

Angry Miao made their name with edgy, unobtainable custom keyboards, but now they’re edging into the audio world. Aloy’s headset in Horizon Zero Dawn inspired the CYBERBLADE TWS earbuds, and they’re every bit as futuristic.

Cyber RGB lighting, ultra-low latency wireless, a charging case that works as a dock for use with anything with USB audio output, active noise canceling, and more. They’re the future, and they’re here now.

MECA 3-in-1 webcam

What’s the worst thing about video calls? Okay, maybe the second worst, but weirdly-angled eye contact is bad.

MECA changes that by dropping the camera lens to the middle of your screen. That way, you can look at documents or whatever you’re presenting while holding virtual eye contact with your viewers.

It also has a diffused light, color temperature controls, and a microphone.

Wicked Egg food dispensing pet toy

We love our pets, but we can’t always be around. To keep them happy when we go out, it’s time for toys, like this automatic, interactive toy and treats dispenser.

Instead of balls or toys that always do the same thing, Wicked Egg reacts differently every time. Every interaction is different, making each treat new and exciting.

Oh, and it’s got a pre-programmed sleep mode for 30 mins of rest after every 10 minutes of play, as well.

Holoswim 2: AR Smart Swim Goggles

Swimming is great exercise, but you do feel cut off from the world. Holoswim 2 puts an augmented reality display into your swimming goggles, so you can track your performance.

You get 12 metrics tracked, including laps, times, calories, stroke type, and more. Those can be studied in the companion app, and areas of improvement figured out. It’s a virtual coach, in your goggles.

Lumos Firefly | The Ultimate Bike Light System

Bike lights are an essential safety feature, but they’re annoying to use. Most available ones clip onto the bike, need specialized mounts, are hard to charge, or use disposable batteries.

Not Firefly. The tiny bike lights are magnetically attached, so you only have to touch them to your bike. They sync up automatically, show braking warnings, turn signals, and more.

Oh, and they recharge via wireless charging, so no more annoying batteries.

This is a small cross-section of the current crowdfunding campaigns that are running. If they’re not to your tastes, you can probably find something more suitable by browsing Kickstarter or Indiegogo.

Just know that you might have to wait a while for your item or, in extreme cases, won’t get anything at all.

