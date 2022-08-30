Logitech’s iconic gaming mouse is getting a huge refresh

Logitech has brought back one of its heavy hitters, the G502. The G502 X has three versions with the same shape refinements.

The enthusiast mouse market has gone for ultra-light models in recent years, like those from Finalmouse and Glorious.

Logitech knows that some gamers prefer a heavier mouse, however, with all three G502 X models weighing 89g or more.

Logitech’s new G502 X Lightspeed Wireless (Image: KnowTechie)

Logitech built all three around the same core. Additionally, the new casing does have shorter mouse buttons this time around.

These buttons use Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches, with crisp clicks and ultra-low-latency actuation speed. Logitech also used the Hero 25K gaming sensor, the company’s most advanced option.

The two wireless versions use an updated version of Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed wireless protocol, which the company says gives a 68 percent faster response rate than the last version.

They also feature a removable DPI shift button, making the mouse slower or faster when pressed. It can be reversed to be closer to your thumb or covered by a black cover if you don’t want to use it.

Where they diverge are in connectivity and customization:

G502 X : Wired, $90, and weighs 89g

: Wired, $90, and weighs 89g G502 X Lightspeed : Wireless, $140, USB-C charging, weighs 99.7g for the black (101.5g for the white)

: Wireless, $140, USB-C charging, weighs 99.7g for the black (101.5g for the white) G502 X Plus: Wireless, $160, USB-C charging, Lightsync RGB lighting, weighs 106g

Preorders for all three G502 X models in black and white are available from Logitech.

The wired G502 X is $80 (Logitech | Amazon), the G502 X Lightspeed wireless is $140 (Logitech), and the G502 X Plus wireless is $160 (Logitech | Amazon).

