This mechanical keyboard has a 5-port hub built right into it

Whatgeek Ultra-Smart 5-in-1 TKL Mechanical Keyboard Hub recently launched on Kickstarter, and it’s packed with innovative features that cater to Mac users.

Introducing the KEBOHUB EE01, a versatile keyboard hub equipped with five ports, 18 RGB lighting effects, and customizable keycaps and switches.

Its charging capabilities extend to multiple devices, including mice, phones, fans, and power banks. With no latency compared to Bluetooth keyboards, gamers can enjoy a seamless and immersive experience.

Mechanical keyboard hubs should come as a standard

The hub boasts a 5V/5A output and 3 USB-A 3.0 ports for data transfer. Compatible with all USB-A 3.0 and 2.0 products, a single port can provide up to 5V/1.5A output.

The lightning-fast 5Gbps transfer speed means 1GB of data takes only 5 seconds to transfer. The HDMI2.0 port ensures compatibility with 2K, 1080P, and 720P monitors, delivering top-notch visuals to complement its performance.

Users can charge devices through the USB-C and USB-A ports, avoiding the inconvenience of dead batteries. The Type-C connector offers a total output of 1.5A for USB-C1 and USB-A1 ports.

87-key layout

The compact 87-key layout saves space and caters to those who need to type quickly. Constructed with high-quality materials, the KEBOHUB EE01 supports up to 70 million keystrokes, surpassing many other keyboards out there.

Hot-swappable switches enable easy switch replacement without the need for disassembly or desoldering. The keyboard is compatible with 3-pin and 5-pin switches, with red, blue, and brown switch options available on Kickstarter.

Each switch type caters to different user preferences, from gaming to typing and programming.

Whatgeek has collaborated on the launch of three personalized keyboards, each with its distinct style. Double-shot keycaps ensure durability, retaining their texture even after heavy use.

Individual key lighting and 18 customizable lighting effects allow users to personalize their keyboard to their preferences.

How much is it, and where can you find it?

The Whatgeek Ultra-Smart 5-in-1 TKL Mechanical Keyboard campaign is now live on Kickstarter and it has already surpassed its campaign goal.

Pricing starts at $84. Learn more via the Kickstarter page or the company’s website.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: