JBL’s newest earbuds have a touchscreen on the charging case

JBL just announced its Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds. The coolest thing? The 1.45-inch touchscreen on the charging case lets you control some of your phone’s features.

That means you can leave your phone in your pocket more. The touchscreen has multiple screens to flick through, from managing your music to adjusting the earbuds’ settings and calls, messages, and social media notifications.

It’s essentially putting a smartwatch onto your earbuds case, which sounds like a smart idea. Not everyone wants to wear something on their wrist or keep their phone easily accessible. It also replicates the JBL app functionality.

The Tour Pro 2 looks like capable earbuds too. They use the latest Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio, have adaptive noise cancellation, and JBL tweaked 10mm drivers.

Battery life is rated at 10 hours before needing a charge, with a total of 40 hours with the charging case. Six microphones are built-in for calls and noise canceling.

JBL is also launching a pair of over-ears, the Tour One M2. They use 40mm, dynamic drivers, have adaptive noise cancelation, and supposedly “outperforms the competition and JBL’s own previous headphones,” according to JBL.

The sad news for American consumers is that JBL has no plans to launch in the US market. Anyone who wants them will need to import from Europe, or maybe the UK. This goes for both the headphones and earbuds.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 will be on sale in Europe and the UK in January 2023 for €249 / £220. They will come in champagne and black.

The JBL Tour One M2 will cost €299/ £279.99, in the same two colors, and the same Europe/UK-only availability.

