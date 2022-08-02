Spotify finally adds new ‘play’ and ‘shuffle’ buttons, but there’s a catch

If you use Spotify, then you’re definitely already used to the combined Play/Shuffle button at the top of playlists and artist pages.

However, that’s about to change, but sadly, not for everyone. Premium subscribers are gaining access to the new separate Play and Shuffle buttons.

Spotify announced that it has begun to separate the Play/Shuffle button into two different play and shuffle buttons, a move that is long overdue.

This change will begin to arrive on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks for those who have Spotify Premium.

The new play and shuffle buttons

The play and shuffle functions allow you to enjoy your music the way you prefer. The play function plays songs from your playlist in an orderly manner from top to bottom.

Whereas the shuffle function shuffles through your playlist, picking and playing songs at random. This has always been Spotify’s default setting.

Following complaints from musicians like Adele, the popular streaming service made Play the default button for albums for premium subscribers, with the option to switch to Shuffle mode.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Spotify notes that “This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to.”

“Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.”

Sounds like pay-to-play to us

Because that’s exactly what it is, paying to have a play button. Note, however, that you’ll still be unable to play or shuffle any Spotify HiFi tracks.

As expected, this will be accompanied by a small UI redesign to make the Play/Shuffle button accessible throughout the app.

In a related development, Bytedance has applied for a patent for its own music streaming service, known as TikTok Music.

