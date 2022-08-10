Spotify begins testing a way to buy live concert tickets

Spotify is testing a new feature that allows it to sell live music tickets directly to fans. It has even launched a new platform solely for this purpose.

Previously, Spotify redirected fans to its ticketing partners like TicketMaster, DICE, and Eventbrite from where they could purchase tickets to live gigs.

All that may change pretty soon, thanks to the company’s new live music ticketing platform which was unveiled today, August 10.

Spotify is keeping things close to the chest still

Image: Spotify

There is yet no official announcement from Spotify regarding the launch of its ticketing platform. However, Chris Messina predicted the feature and was quick to point it out once it went live.

While replying to questions by TechCrunch, the company simply stated that “[…]Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

The site’s slogan reads “Your destination for live events by creators you love, ticketed by Spotify” This sufficiently sums up what the site is about.

The Spotify Tickets platform currently lists upcoming concerts. Current listings include artists like Limbeck, Annie Dirusso, and Dirty Honey, with events scheduled for as early as September.

The platform includes the functionality to accept debit and credit cards and requires users to have a Spotify account to buy tickets.

Does Spotify want to replace Ticketmaster?

It appears as if Spotify is trying to sing a different tune and get into the ticketing business. The company, however, insists that this is only a test.

The current arrangement sees Spotify earning affiliate commissions for ticket sales via its partners like Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, See Tickets, AXS, and DICE.

The music streaming giant also has its eyes set on the audiobooks industry, just as TikTok has its eyes on music streaming.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: