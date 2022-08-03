Spotify’s new Friends Mix generates mixtapes from friends

Spotify has launched a new Friends Mix feature, another cool way to discover and explore music with your friends.

Friends Mix builds on Blend, another Spotify feature released in August 2021. Blend allows you to create a shared playlist with friends or select celebrities and bond over beats.

Once you’ve created up to three Blends, you can start receiving recommendations for your Friends Mix based on them.

With Friends Mix, you can discover new tracks, albums, artists, or playlists with your buddies. The new feature was announced in a recent blog post.

How to use Spotify’s new Friends Mix feature

To use the new Friends Mix feature, you’ll first need to create some Blends. Here’s how to do that:

To create a Blend, open Spotify and search for “Blend” – It should appear as a genre atop your playlists Tap on Blend, then Create a Blend Tap Invite and share the “Invite” link with up to ten friends

When up to three friends respond to your Blend invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist. Then, your new Friends Mix will also be automatically generated inside your Made for Us hub.

Your Friends Mix will contain recommendations from all your Blends. As a shared experience, it bears some similarities with Spotify’s proposed Community feature.

Spotify is working to improve your music experience

According to Spotify, “Friends Mix is updated daily, so there’s always something fresh to discover, and it’s designed to grow with you and your friends over time.”

Spotify is working hard to personalize and improve your music streaming experience. For one, the streaming giant just separated its Play/Shuffle button for premium subscribers.

It has also released live lyrics for Google Nest Hub devices, among others. However, it will likely face stiff competition when TikTok Music births.

