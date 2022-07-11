Spotify now offers real-time lyrics for the Nest Hub

If you use Spotify on your iOS, Android, console, desktop, or TV, you’re probably already familiar with its real-time lyrics feature.

With real-time lyrics, you can view the lyrics of a song in real-time as the music plays. This way you can easily follow along and sing along, karaoke-style.

And now according to 9to5Google, this real-time lyrics feature is now available for the Google Nest Hub. Real-time lyrics were quietly rolled out to Google Nest Hub, and a number of users have reported using the feature.

Real-time lyrics for Nest Hub

To find out if Spotify’s real-time lyrics are available on your Nest Hub device, play a song and look out for the real-time lyrics icon, a musical note on a notepad.

If you see it, simply tap on it to view the lyrics of the song. If you can’t find the real-time lyrics icon, no worries. It’ll hopefully roll out globally in the coming weeks. Here’s what it looks like in the video below:

Although real-time lyrics have started appearing on Nest Hub devices, not all song lyrics are currently available, just as with other devices.

Spotify’s history with song lyrics

Back in 2015, Spotify partnered with Musixmatch to offer live lyrics to users of its desktop app. By 2016, Spotify and Musixmatch parted ways and users could no longer access the lyrics feature.

Down the line, Spotify partnered with Genius to offer a feature called ‘Behind the Scenes.’ This allowed users to have rare behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of some of the platform’s popular songs.

However, Behind the Scenes was only available on mobile devices and didn’t have a lyrics feature. It was discontinued just like Car View.

In 2019, Spotify reintroduced real-time lyrics again with Musixmatch. While it was good news, the bad news was that it was only available to users in South and Central America, and Asia. By 2021, it extended to the USA and went global by November of the same year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.