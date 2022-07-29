Google Nest cameras can now be viewed live on your TV

Google will now allow you to stream video feed from all your Nest cameras and Nest Doorbells on your TV using a Chromecast with Google TV.

This will make it super easy to keep an eye on your home or environment and the activities happening around your house. In fact, it’s as simple as flipping to another channel.

Google made the announcement on Wednesday in a blog post on the Google Nest Community blog. With this move, Google is bringing back an old feature in previous Nest devices to the newer models.

Previoulsy, Nest devices (including old and new) could stream to Google and Amazon smart displays, newer Google Nest models could not stream to Chromecast.

According to Google, “Starting soon, all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported, including our latest devices that were released in 2021: the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery).”

Now, once your Chromecast and Nest cameras are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can begin to stream your video feed right on your TV using a Chromecast with Google TV.

Here’s how it works: Using your Chromecast voice remote, you can simply say “show me the front door camera,” and it’ll show you your doorbell feed.

To use other Google Assistant-enabled devices like your Nest speaker or smart display, simply say, “Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV.”

Truthfully, Chromecast support for newer devices should have been a day one feature. However, users are excited that Google is finally rolling out this new functionality.

Now you can use your newer Nest devices with Chromecast with Google TV

As stated earlier, this feature will be rolling out to devices starting this week and continuing into the weeks ahead.

All in all, with the Google Nest suite of devices (cameras and doorbells), you can better secure your home with real-time video surveillance straight to your TV.

Now, with this latest support for Chromecast on newer devices, you can now view your whole surroundings from the comfort of your couch.

