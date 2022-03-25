The next Google Nest Hub could include a detachable tablet

A new Google Nest Hub is in the works for a 2022 release, with a new superpower. It’ll be the first in the lineup to have a tablet that can be detached from the speaker/base.

The scoop comes from 9to5Google, with a source that has “proven familiar with Google’s plans.” Existing Nest Hub devices have been getting more tablet-like features over the past few months.

That includes things like a shortcut launcher for web apps and games; essential if Google wants to bring a more tablet-like experience to a detachable device.

Google is currently using two different operating systems on its Nest Hubs. The 2nd-gen device uses Google Cast, while the original Nest Hub now runs Fuchsia OS.

It’s not clear which operating system the new device will run, or if Google will use a different OS. 9to5Google thinks Android might make the Hub cost too much, but it’s the best option for a detachable tablet.

We expect the detachable Nest Hub will have at least a seven-inch screen, making it a similar size to the 2nd-gen Nest Hub. Maybe Google will make the system with multiple screen sizes, with a common base/speaker.

We also expect the rumored Nest Hub to feature sleep tracking, media playback, and smart home controls.

That said, it’s still early days for the Google Nest Hub with a detachable screen. Until we see leaked images or an official confirmation from Google, it’s best to keep this one in the rumor category.

