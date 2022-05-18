Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet has 10 hours of battery and USB-C charging

Amazon just quietly refreshed the Fire 7 tablet. The biggest change is the promise of longer battery life, at a slightly higher price of $59.99.

The increase in battery life to nearly 10 hours of playback will be a welcome one. That’s up to 40 percent more battery life than the prior Fire 7 tablet and should provide many people enough charge for all-day use.

The other changes made are also under the hood. Amazon says it has a new quad-core processor that’s 30 percent faster, so it should be more responsive in use. Amazon has doubled the RAM to 2GB. The charging port has also been changed to USB-C, from the dated micro-USB port it used to have.

Image: Amazon

The screen and the camera are both unchanged, with a resolution of 1024 x 600 for the screen and 2MP front and rear cameras for 720p video recording.

We’ve got one of the last models, and the screen and cameras are functional, but they’re not great by any accounts. Maybe Amazon can update these on the next Fire 7.

Storage is 16GB on the $59.99 model. The $79.99 model bumps up the storage to 32GB. Finally, you can pay an additional $15 to remove the Lockscreen ads.

Image: KnowTechie

The Kids bundle of the Fire 7 has also been refreshed, with a new $109.99 price point. That gets you a year of the Amazon Kids+ content subscription, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

The guarantee means Amazon will replace the tablet without question if your little one breaks it.

You can preorder the new Amazon Fire 7 from $59.99, in Black, Denim, or Rose. The Fire 7 Kids edition starts from $109.99, in Blue, Purple, or Red. June 29 is their release date.

