Google is working on a Pixel tablet that could release in 2023

Google I/O is underway, and alongside a bunch of announcements, the company also let us in on a surprise. Google is actually working on a Pixel tablet and it is expected to release next year.

Very little is known about the tablet at present. Google has only shared a couple of images of the tablet, but it shows the company is looking to take Apple head-on across devices. Earlier today, the company announced its AirPods Pro competitor, the Pixel Buds Pro.

The only thing set in stone regarding the Pixel tablet is that it will be running a Tensor processor. This is the same processor that is in the latest Pixel phones.

Image: Google

Google says to expect the Pixel tablet “next year.” Furthermore, it seems this new Pixel tablet will be a way for Google to take full advantage of upcoming Android features and optimizations for YouTube, Chrome, and more.

The Pixel family is about to get a lot bigger. Preview our upcoming releases, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro and the first ever Google Pixel Watch. Learn more → https://t.co/YgHcNXRe59 #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qwayRyI9sk — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

This is a big U-turn for the company. It was only in 2019 that Google said it was done with tablets. So, maybe don’t hold your breath for this tablet just yet.

Regardless, if you are deep in the Google and Android ecosystem, a Pixel tablet could be a great way to round out your stable of devices.

