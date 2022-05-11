Google Pixel Buds Pro feature noise-canceling and cost $199

Today, during Google’s I/O conference, the company announced that it was releasing a new pair of earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro.

These new earbuds are stuffed with features and will seemingly be a great option for people intertwined in the Android ecosystem. They are affordable, as well, setting you back $199.

Some of the highlights of this new offering from Google include both active noise canceling and transparency modes. To add even more noise canceling, the Pixel Buds Pro have something called “Active Seal” to further block out noise.

The earbuds use a new custom-built six-core audio processor that is powered by Google. This, alongside Volume EQ, should help improve sound quality regardless of the volume. With ANC turned on, battery life should be around 11 hours.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four different colors. These include Lemongrass, Charcoal, Fog, and Coral. So, for those less-cultured (me), they will be available in greenish-yellow, dark grey, light grey, and pinkish-orange.

Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro will be available for preorder on July 21st for $199. Preorders should start shipping on July 28. Spatial audio is also slated for later this year on the Pixel Buds Pro.

