When will the AirPods Pro 2 come out?

Apple’s AirPods have become a staple of the Apple device ecosystem. The company released the original AirPods back in 2016 and the true-wireless earbuds have been a hit ever since. Apple released the AirPods Pro a couple of years ago, and now it looks like it’s time for the next version, the AirPods Pro 2.

At present, the company hasn’t announced anything regarding the next iteration of its Pro earbuds, but there has already been a lot of speculation. Sources close to the company have said the new AirPods Pro 2 will feature an updated stemless design and new sensors for fitness tracking.

But when can we expect to see the new earbuds? As stated above, the company has not yet announced any new buds, but it definitely looks like Apple is at least working on them. Here’s when we think we can expect the AirPods Pro 2.

When will AirPods Pro 2 come out?

Short answer: Late 2022, probably

Everything that we’ve seen so far points to a late 2022 release of the new AirPods Pro 2. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has speculated that we will likely see the next AirPods Pro sometime during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kuo says that the AirPods Pro 2 are going to ditch the stem altogether in favor of a new shape that resembles the Beats Fit Pro. The new earbuds will likely feature an upgraded chip for faster, better connections, as well.

Of course, this is all still speculation. Apple has not announced the AirPods Pro 2, so we don’t have any sort of official release date for the earbuds quite yet. What do you think? Do you think we’ll see the next AirPods Pro come out in 2022, and if so will you be picking up a pair for yourself? Let us know down below.

