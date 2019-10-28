Apple’s AirPods Pro have officially been announced – Here are all the new features

We just finished reporting on a leak regarding the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, and Apple wasn’t far behind with its official unveiling.

Honestly, most of the features announced by Apple were leaked, rumored, or speculated prior to this official release, but still, for posterity’s sake, let’s dive into everything the new earbuds have to offer.

The AirPods Pro include active noise-cancellation and a new design

The new AirPods Pro will run you a cool $250, but considering the prices of Apple products these days, we should honestly feel blessed that Tim and company didn’t push for the $299 mark.

Features on the new model include:

A new design with silicone ear tips in three sizes

Sweat and water-resistant

Active noise cancellation

Transparency mode which allows you to listen to music while still hearing the world around you

5-hours of battery life

Hands-free, voice-activated Siri

One of the most interesting features in the new AirPods Pro is the “Ear Tip Fit Test”. With this, you can insert the buds into your ears and “advanced algorithms work together with the microphones in each AirPod to measure the sound level in the ear and compare it to what is coming from the speaker driver.” From there you can decide if you want to change out the silicone tip for another size.

If you are interested in the new AirPods Pro, they are now available from Apple’s website for $249 and will start shipping on October 30.

What do you think? Interested in the new Apple AirPods Pro? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

