Apple announces new features for AirPods 3, Pro, & Max at WWDC24

Apple announced several new features for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max at WWDC 2024.

It’s a long list of features that includes new ways to interact with Siri. Apple has already announced that it is improving Siri with AI, and it looks like the AirPods owners are eligible to experience the new goods.

In addition to new ways of interacting with Siri, Apple is also introducing a new voice isolation feature and personalized spatial audio dedicated to gaming.

The new firmware is available only for beta testers, while the wider release is set for later this year.

Interact with Siri without speaking and get the best call quality on AirPods Pro

The second-generation AirPods Pro will be eligible for most of the new features, including enhanced Siri interaction and the new Voice Isolation feature.

According to Apple, the new feature will allow AirPods Pro users to simply nod their heads to respond “yes” or “no” to Siri.

It’s a simple new addition, but it’s useful in crowded or quiet places (like libraries) where speaking loudly may not be ideal.

The Voice Isolation feature, on the other hand, isolates and enhances voices while removing background noise. It is designed to deliver the best call quality regardless of your environment.

If you are wondering why only the AirPods Pro is getting so much love from Apple, it’s all due to the H2 chip inside the Pro AirPods model, which has machine-learning capabilities.

The new Siri interaction methods will allow users to respond to, receive, or dismiss calls, manage notifications, and more without speaking.

Personalized Spatial Audio for AirPods 3, Pro, and Max

Additionally, Apple is introducing a new personalized spatial audio system with dynamic head tracking dedicated to gaming.

Surprisingly, this new feature isn’t limited to the AirPods Pro model. AirPods 3 and AirPods Max will also receive this new feature.

In essence, the new feature is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience whether you’re listening to music or watching movies and shows.

If you are an avid gamer, the AirPods Pro will become the best low-latency gaming earbuds with improved voice quality, making your chats with teammates and friends even better.

