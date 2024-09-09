Apple may finally refresh AirPods Max today after four long years

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s annual hardware event, “It’s Glowtime,” which will unveil the new iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, and new Apple accessories, is now very close, where the company may finally launch the new AirPods Max, the AirPods Max 2.

Apple had launched its premium AirPods Max in 2020. Since then, we haven’t seen an upgrade.

Although initial rumors only stated Apple’s plans to launch two new pairs of AirPods 4, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggests a different plan in his last-minute leak on X/Twitter.

According to Gurman, we may see a new AirPods Max at today’s “It’s Glowtime” event, alongside the iPhone 16 series, AirPods 4, and Apple Watch Series 10.

While we would love a new AirPods Max 2, we know nothing about it

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Gurman has also added the new AirPods Max to his list of expected launches. The AirPods Max 2 could bring improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and a USB-C charging port.

Initially, Gurman reported that Apple would only refresh the AirPods lineup with two new AirPods 4. The cheaper AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 2, while the top-end AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3 and have some premium features like ANC.

A new AirPods Pro model is unlikely, and Gurman previously reported that Apple may only refresh the existing AirPods Max with the USB-C port.

However, that speculation seems to have changed too close to the launch, and we believe Gurman’s assumptions are accurate.

That said, we know very little about the AirPods Max 2 apart from what Gurman just noted.

While we don’t expect to see a drastic change in design, we expect new features as it’s coming after a four-year gap.

It would be great if Apple upgraded the headphones with a new chip, touch controls, Conversation Awareness, water resistance, and more — basically, all the stuff we love about the AirPods Pro 2.

Are you looking forward to the AirPods Max getting a refresh? Or would you rather stick to the in-ear AirPods models? Discuss below in the comments, or hit us up on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news